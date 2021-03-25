PUBG Mobile Celebrates One Billon Downloads With Godzilla

Krafton and Tencent Games are celebrating one billion downloads for PUBG Mobile with new content and a collab with… Godzilla? As part of the game's ongoing three-year anniversary celebration, they are partnering up with Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures for their upcoming film Godzilla vs. Kong for an exclusive in-game event. What's more, later this week they will kick-off of the highly-anticipated Pro League Spring Split 2021, followed by the new All-Talent Championship on Friday, March 26. Plus a special DJ event and a new map on the way!

PUBG Mobile also recently showcased the unique music themed gameplay mode "Hundred Rhythms", which featured a collaboration with three world-renowned DJs for the game's three-year anniversary including: Stockholm-based dance music producer Alesso, Belgian musician Lost Frequencies and Dutch-Moroccan DJ and producer R3HAB. All three DJ's shared their mix sets exclusively in PUBG Mobile's three-year anniversary party. The sets included the worldwide debut of Alesso's new single "Going Dumb", Lost Frequencies' new single "Rise" and R3HAB's new single "Stars Align". Iconic Kpop group BLACKPINK also sent their three year Anniversary wishes through a video and released a remix to the hit single "DDU-DU DDU-DU" in the game for players and Blinks alike. Players can now land in the in-game electronic music square to listen to clips of hit singles. PUBG Mobile also revealed today an unprecedented partnership with the highly-anticipated movie Godzilla vs. Kong, with the long-awaited showdown between these two cinema Titans coming to theaters on March 31 and on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release. In a special congratulatory video, the film's director Adam Wingard teased an exclusive game mode for the collaboration, along with additional specially-themed content.

The new video released by PUBG Mobile announces that the sixth classic map Karakin is set to be made available for players on Wednesday, April 7. Karakin is a two-by-two kilometer rock filled land located in North Africa, which combines Miramar's tension with Sanhok's fast-paced gameplay. A new Demolition purple zone, new throwable, and bullet penetration mechanics exclusive to Karakin will bring thrilling experiences to mobile players where only one of 64 players earns the chicken dinner in tension-filled battles. Mobile esports fans can also tune into PUBG Mobile Esports official YouTube channel to watch the PUBG Mobile Pro League Spring Split 2021 (PMPL), with seven new leagues joining PMPL this year. In addition to the PUBG Mobile Pro League, all players can experience the glory of high-intensity esports gaming with the PUBG Mobile All-Talent Championship, beginning Friday, March 26. In this remote virtual tournament, players can partner with teammates to participate in three stages of competition. Points are calculated through the addition of eliminations combined with match rank, with 15 points awarded for a chicken dinner. As teams collect points in each round, they will be divided into categories for the chance to move on.