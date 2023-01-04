PUBG Mobile Global Championships Kicks Off January 6th

Krafton Inc. and Tencent Games will be holding the PUBG Mobile Glocal Championship Grand Finals for 2022 starting this Friday. The event will be taking place live for an in-person event in Jakarta, Indonesia, from January 6th-8th, with live broadcasts happening on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook. Sixteen of the best teams from around the globe have made their way to Indonesia to compete in the biggest high-stakes tournament the organization has thrown in a while, with all of them looking to claim their slice of the $4m prize pool. We got the rundown of everything taking place from the company down below.

Over the last 2 months, a total of 48 teams have battled it out through the newly formatted PMGC League to secure slots at the PMGC Grand Finals. Fans have been treated to some of the best world-class entertainment, seen new rivalries form and experienced fast-paced PUBG Mobile action. The PMGC Grand Finals teams consist of 9 teams from the PMGC Group Stage, five teams qualified via the PMGC Last Chance Stage, and 2 global invited teams. On day one there will be a special announcement from the director of PUBG Mobile Global Esports, James Yang with exciting updates about PUBG Mobile Esports in 2023. Day two will play host to actress, singer and former Taekwondo athlete, Aghniny Haque for a special performance. Then on the final day, singer and actress Mahalini, known for winning the 2021 Indonesian Music Award for New Artist of the Year, will be singing a set of her most iconic original songs live on stage and a special duet with former X Factor Indonesia winner, Alvin Jonathan. The 2022 PMGC Grand Finals Teams are:

Wolves Esports formerly known as Team SMG (Global Invite)

Alter Ego LIMAX (Global Invite)

Buriram United Esports (Group Red)

Influence Chemin Esports (Group Red)

S2G Esports (Group Red)

Geek Fam (Group Yellow)

Four Angry Men (Group Yellow)

T2K Esports (Group Yellow)

Godlike Stalwart (Group Green)

Nova Esports China (Group Green)

Fire Flux Esports (Group Green)

Alpha 7 Esports (Last Chance Stage)

VAMPIRE ESPORTS (Last Chance Stage)

IHC Esports (Last Chance Stage)

DRS Gaming (Last Chance Stage)

iNCO Gaming (Last Chance Stage)