PUBG Mobile Launches The Season 17 Pass Today

PUBG Mobile players will be happy to learn the game has just received the Season 17 pass as part of the game's new content. Krafton and Tencent Games recently launched Version 1.2 of the game, and with it came a ton of changes for players to explore. This new pass comes with a number of new cosmetics that look out of this world as you now have access to armor sets and weapon designs that will make people fear you the minute they see you on the map. That is, if they see you before you roll over them. You can read more about what's included in the pass below.

Today's update arrives as part of the massive Version 1.2 of PUBG Mobile. Thenew version introduces a new Classic game mode on the popular Erangel map, where players spawn with one of three pre-selected sets of powers. Similarly, the latest update adds a fresh variant to PUBG Mobile'songoing collaboration with hit first-person shooter title Metro Exodus. Players can collect Honor from fallen foes, which accumulates to unlock specially-themed voice packs, outfits and other permanent rewards. The Royale Pass Season 17 content update delivers 100 ranks of tiered rewards, all unlockable through new activity missions and weekly challenges. Players can spin the added Wheel of Fate to choose between the Resplendent Dawn and Deadly Sickle at Rank 50m followed by the majestic Guardian Armor Set, Uzi and M16A4 at Rank 100. Mission Activity Packs can also be completed and converted into UC currency, which can be spent at the in-game shop for additional loot. Season 17 also delivers new content to the PUBG Mobilex Metro Exodus collaboration in the form of Metro Badges. As players collected exclusive supplies, they can unlock the story and earns one of two sets, including exclusive vehicles and other valuable treasures. Similarly, players can now choose between UC and AG currency at any time, which an increased payout at lower Royale Pass ranks.