PUBG Mobile Partners With Italian Motorcycle Brand Ducati Ducati has made its way into PUBG Mobile as the two have partnered up to bring one of their signature bikes to the game.

Krafton Inc. and Tencent Games have revealed a new partnership for PUBG Mobile as they are working with the Italian motorcycle company Ducati. As you can probably already surmise, for the next several weeks, you'll be able to ride around the map on one of these. Specifically, the Panigale V4 S, which you can see in action in the trailer down below. The bike is only a cosmetic, it doesn't add anything to the game beyond a cool factor for you to zoom by and snipe people from it. But hey, its pretty rad to see! We got more info and a couple of quotes on the partnership below.

"Beginning today until June 15th, as part of PUBG Mobile's Version 2.6 Update, players can obtain the Ducati Panigale V4 S in its signature look in Ducati Red as well as in three additional color schemes, including Black Phantom, Crimson Storm, and Swift Mirage. Alongside these, there'll be a series of professional racing suits and accessories to really put players in the boots of a Ducati pro racer. The Panigale V4 S is the more refined version of the supersport bike par excellence in the Ducati range, and it is the maximum expression of the continuous exchange of information and technologies from the world of racing to production motorcycles. The Panigale V4 S is improved year after year in order to offer greater excitement to riders of all kinds and is designed in every detail to be the fastest on the track. In addition to the in-game arrival of the Ducati Panigale V4 S, players can suit up for the ride of their lives with Ducati-inspired gear from the Crimson Storm Helmet, Ducati Sport C2 Trousers, Ducati Speed Evo C2 Jacket, Ducati Corse City C2 Boots, to the Ducati Hooded Sweatshirt and Swift Mirage Backpack."

"We're very excited to bring Ducati's Panigale V4 S and Ducati-themed gear into PUBG Mobile for players to enjoy," said Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG Mobile Publishing at Tencent Games. "Ducati's commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with PUBG Mobile's. Their vehicles' unmistakably Italian design, combined with their sleek elegance and sheer power, will make players feel fantastic."

"We can't wait for PUBG Mobile players to experience the Ducati Panigale V4 S in all its beauty," said Alessandro Cicognani, Head of Licensing, Merchandising and Corporate Sponsorship at Ducati. "Giving players the chance to experience the ultimate supersport bike inside their favorite game is something we were delighted to collaborate with the PUBG Mobile team on. We hope the Panigale will have a lasting impact on players."