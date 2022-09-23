PUBG Mobile Unveils new Anti-Cheat System Called "Fog Of War"

Krafton Inc. and Tencent Games revealed a brand new anti-cheat system for PUBG Mobile they're calling Fog Of War. If it hasn't become clear over the past few years, the devs behind this game are obsessed with busting cheaters. Mostly because PUBG Mobile has such a high rate of players across the globe, especially in the APAC region, who love to cheat. Which is ridiculous considering the issues they've had, but it's a major issue for them. The new Fog Of War system, which they've been testing for a while and is now fully implemented into the game, combats a number of cheats already in place. But specifically, it goes after X-Ray vision, which cheaters have been using to locate players on the map they shouldn't be able to see. We have more info on the new system below as we wait to see how effective it is.

The first mobile game to implement this advanced anti-cheat technology, Fog of War has already been working to reduce cheating in battle royale matches, with over a 50% decrease during its testing phase. As the system gradually rolls out, PUBG Mobile will continue to optimize it to put a stop to unwanted cheaters.

The first of its kind in mobile gaming, Fog of War is an advanced anti-cheat system that limits the game information a player receives, reducing their ability to see players out of their field of view or through walls and objects. Firstly, the Fog of War system scans all the buildings and terrain on PUBG Mobile's huge maps. Through internal calculations, the system then intelligently determines what the player is supposed to be able to see. Finally, only that specific information is sent from the server back to the player. Non-visible information will not be sent, putting a stop to x-ray vision cheaters.

Fog of War was previously rolled out in a limited capacity on certain maps in order to test and improve the system. During the limited launch, matches where the Fog of War anti-cheat system was deployed saw the number of reports of x-ray vision cheats decrease by over 50%, and a report rate decrease of up to 62% in key regions.