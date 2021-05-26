PUBG Receives Several Updates With Latest 12.1 Patch
PUBG is going to be getting a ton of content updates with the 12.1 patch, which is now currently on their test servers. Krafton released the details this morning of all the new additions, which include an update to Miramar and the addition of two new maps on the way in 2021. There's also a limited-time racing mode, and several updates to the current season. We got the details for you here along with a video showing off parts of what's to come.
PUBG 2021 DEV PLAN – WORLD
-
Miramar Updated (PC: June 2, Consoles: June 10) – This map saw a slight refresh in 2019 with the introduction of new aesthetics and lore elements. This summer, however, Miramar will see a major visual update that leverages the newer technologies Krafton employed in recent maps like Paramo and Haven. The map will be available as part of PUBG's Season 12.1 update.
-
New Map – "Codename: Tiger" (Q3 2021) – Following the remastering of Miramar, Krafton will release its first new 8×8 Battleground since 2018. "Tiger" will feature many of the key aspects fans have come to expect with new PUBG maps. However, it will introduce a major new gameplay mechanic to PUBG: the ability for players to return to the battle after an initial defeat.
-
New Map – "Codename: Kiki" (Q4 2021 or Q1 2022) – Later this year or in early 2022, Krafton plans to release its fourth 8×8 PUBG map – "Codename: Kiki." This map will feature a diverse set of locations, from mysterious underground labs and massive skyscrapers to swamplands and underwater buildings. While the map is still in early development, Krafton plans to share additional details later in the year.
LIMITED-TIME RACING MODE
To compliment PUBG's collaboration with El Solitario, a new Racing Mode will be available to play for a limited time. This mode, which is available on Miramar, features two distinct race types: solo and squad (up to four players).
-
Players who own the El Solitario Desert Wolves vehicle skin will see it automatically applied to the Motor Bike vehicle.
-
Racing Mode will be available June 2-14 on PC and June 10-21 on consoles.
SEASON 12.1
In addition to introducing a remastered Miramar when it releases on PC on June 2 and consoles on June 10, Season 12 will also introduce a new ranked season, expanded customization options, a new weapon and a new vehicle.
-
New Ranked Season – Update 12.1 marks the beginning of a new ranked season, meaning all rewards earned during the Ranked Season 11 will be automatically added to players' inventory once Season 12 goes live on June 2. Similar to Ranked Season 11, Ranked Season 12 will run for a two-month period.
-
Weapon Skin Upgrade System – The new weapon skin upgrade system will make its debut with 12.1, allowing players to evolve the cosmetics of certain weapon skins by consuming specific in-game materials and goods. Acquired from the Weapon Skin Lucky Box, these evolutionary weapon skins will gain new features as they are leveled up.
-
New Weapon – Lynx AMR – Available through Care Packages in Miramar normal matches, the L6 Lynx is PUBG's first Anti-Material Rifle. This semi-automatic crate gun is capable of penetrating military equipment, and armored players or vehicles. Intended as a hard counter to vehicles, the L6 remains an effective sniper rifle against players when used wisely.
-
New Vehicle – Quad – Available on Miramar, this all-terrain-vehicle (ATV) has four low-pressure tires with the driver seat designed to be straddled by the operator, with handlebars for steering control. It is modeled after a racing style ATV but includes a rear seat for a second occupant.
-
Lobby Ball – While waiting on the starting island for a match to start, players will now find a soccer ball they can kick around with other Survivors. Players can dribble, pass, and shoot the soccer ball while they wait, or even coordinate a short game of soccer if they like.