PUBG Receives Several Updates With Latest 12.1 Patch

PUBG is going to be getting a ton of content updates with the 12.1 patch, which is now currently on their test servers. Krafton released the details this morning of all the new additions, which include an update to Miramar and the addition of two new maps on the way in 2021. There's also a limited-time racing mode, and several updates to the current season. We got the details for you here along with a video showing off parts of what's to come.

PUBG 2021 DEV PLAN – WORLD Miramar Updated (PC: June 2, Consoles: June 10) – This map saw a slight refresh in 2019 with the introduction of new aesthetics and lore elements. This summer, however, Miramar will see a major visual update that leverages the newer technologies Krafton employed in recent maps like Paramo and Haven. The map will be available as part of PUBG's Season 12.1 update.

New Map – "Codename: Tiger" (Q3 2021) – Following the remastering of Miramar, Krafton will release its first new 8×8 Battleground since 2018. "Tiger" will feature many of the key aspects fans have come to expect with new PUBG maps. However, it will introduce a major new gameplay mechanic to PUBG: the ability for players to return to the battle after an initial defeat.

New Map – "Codename: Kiki" (Q4 2021 or Q1 2022) – Later this year or in early 2022, Krafton plans to release its fourth 8×8 PUBG map – "Codename: Kiki." This map will feature a diverse set of locations, from mysterious underground labs and massive skyscrapers to swamplands and underwater buildings. While the map is still in early development, Krafton plans to share additional details later in the year.