PUBG Releases Details About The Upcoming 9.2 Patch

PUBG Corp. has released the details for the upcoming 9.2 patch to be released in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. The update will release today on the PC test server and will eventually come out on November 26th for both PC and consoles. The biggest addition to the game is a dirt bike, which will basically give you a ton of mobility in areas that the standard motorcycles can't get into or have a hard time maneuvering around. You'll also see a bit of a speed increase as they're small and lightweight. However, it also leaves you a lot more vulnerable to attack, which we're sure won't lead to any instant deaths as you zoom by a group. We have more details below and you can check out the full patch notes here.

Battle Bride Pass: This new kind of pass focuses on a single character vs a seasonal theme. This pass follows Sadiya Qureshi, the hero from Karakin's lore, and lets players unlock some of her iconic skins they saw in our motion comics. The Battle Bride pass progresses independently from Survivor Pass: Highlands and has 15 levels for players to complete by earning XP from matches.

Dirt Bike: We're revving the engines with a new type of vehicle, the dirt bike. They are fast, up to 130km/h, and designed to handle every terrain and map, with the exception of Karakin.

Driver Shooting: There is more good news for vehicle lovers, we are also adding driver shooting to let players relive Hollywood-style car chases! The new system allows you to fire sidearm weapons while driving and maintaining control over the vehicle.

Weapon Balances: With the addition of driver firing, we've decided now is a great time to balance sidearms. All sidearms across the board have received improvements to damage multipliers, aiming, ADS movement speed, and more.