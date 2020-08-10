PUBG Releases Details Of What's To Come In The 8.2 Update

PUBG has a new update coming with the 8.2 Patch, and with it will be a number of additions and new features that will change your starts. The big thing about this update is weaponry, as you'll be getting a new kind of grenade, a new light machine gun, and a few weapon remodels that will change not only the look but how they fire as well. There will also be new features added to the game that includes some new modes to try out. The patch will hit the test servers on August 12th, with plans for it to go live on August 19th for PC and August 27th for console and Stadia. You can read the full patch notes here, but we also have a condensed version for you below.

New PUBG Items MG3 Light Machine Gun: The latest weapon available in Battlegrounds Care Packages is the fast firing MG3 Light Machine Gun. With two different rates of fire, a bipod for stability, tracer rounds to help you keep track of your spray, and increased weapon damage to vehicles, there's a new reason to fight over the big red box (as if you needed another reason…).

Decoy Grenade: A feast for your eyes…and ears! The new throwable item will disorient your enemies and cover your movements, which is a great way to distract your enemies and/or have you questioning your own ears. Available as world loot on Sanhok, the Decoy Grenade will make fake firing sounds for about ten seconds after thrown, giving you a few moments to make your move. New Features PCS2 Pick'Em Challenge: The PUBG Pick'Em Challenge returns alongside our upcoming esports event, PCS2! When the Pick'Em Challenge tab unlocks on August 19 for PC and August 27 for console, fans can head over to the in-game tab for a chance to win celebratory PCS2 items by guessing the winners of each regional esports tournament in North America, Europe, Asia, and Asia-Pacific. A range of different in-game PCS2 items will be purchasable or winnable through the Pick'Em Challenge, with 25% of the in-game profits being distributed back to the pro teams across all four regions.

Original Lobby Music: Players looking for a bit of nostalgia when they log in can now choose their lobby music! We've added a selection of themes dating from all the way back to Early Access for you to choose from. After all, there's no better way to get hyped for the Battlegrounds than by rocking your favorite tunes (we're a little biased, but at least we admitted it).

Hide Helmet Function: Sometimes you just want to look good for YOU. For those moments, you can now toggle off your helmet to maintain your default costume pieces, even after you protect your noggin with a fine Level 3 helmet. This functionality is purely cosmetic, and other players will still see you with a helmet on, but hey, it shouldn't matter since it's what's on the inside that counts right? Other PUBG Updates Weapon Remodel and Retexture: The M416, SKS and Kar98k has been remodeled from scratch to achieve a high level of visual quality! Along with their visual update, weapon sounds have also been overhauled to match the improved visuals.

Erangel Docks: You Love Erangel? We love Erangel! Four docks have been added to Erangel. Two docks have been added to existing wharves, one at Novorepnoye and the other at Ferry Pier. The southern beach of the Erangel mainland and Sosnovka Island have also had docks added.