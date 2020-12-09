PUBG Season 10 Introduces New Map & An AI Enemy Faction

Krafton unveiled the latest addition sot PUBG as Season 10 kicks in with a new map and a new enemy faction that is totally AI-driven. First off, things are getting a bit more modern as the new map Haven will drop you into a 32-player 1×1 map that looks like a piece of any major city. This might give some players a few H1Z1 throwback vibes to battling it out in city streets with a ton of places you could get shot from. There's also a new faction of enemies called The Pillar who have no allegiance to anyone but themselves and, to be very blunt about the situation, they're here to force combat on everyone instead of players basically finding a hiding spot in a building and waiting until the circle has 10 people in it with close proximity. If you're going to hide, they will seek you out. You can read the full patch notes here as it's now on the test server and will release into the game across all platforms between December 16th-17th.

Pillar Soldiers: A new enemy AI combatant known as "The Pillar" joins the battlegrounds. These private military contractors are known to protect valuable and high-tier loot caches throughout the map. Those brave (or foolish) enough to try and take down the Pillar Guards and the more dangerous Pillar Commanders will be handsomely rewarded for their efforts with powerful gear.

Pillar Tactical Truck: In an effort to lockdown the streets of Haven, the Pillar have brought in their own tactical truck to enforce their rule. The Pillar Tactical Truck is a new AI vehicle that roams the map hunting survivors and attacking them with its high-powered guns. Given that these trucks are highly armored, it is recommended that Survivors run or think twice before engaging in a firefight when one is near.

Pillar Scout Helicopter: Survivors can run, but they can't hide. Similar to the Pillar Tactical Truck, the Pillar Scout is a new AI helicopter that roams the map looking to locate and identify survivors with its spotlight. Those unlucky enough to be caught by the light won't want to stick around long enough for the Scout to radio the Tactical Truck for back-up.

Emergency Parachute: With verticality in mind, Haven has added a variety of elevated environments, such a highway and high buildings. With danger located at every corner, it's more important than ever plan your escape. With the emergency parachute item, survivors can strategically leap off the high ground and manually deploy the parachute to glide their way to freedom.

Survivor Pass: Breakthrough: Survivor Pass: Breakthrough has all the gear you need to take on the mean streets of Haven. Featuring cool new looks based on lore characters and the new enemy faction, you'll have plenty of great rewards to unlock as you fight your way through all 100 levels of the pass. Breakthrough lasts for three months in PUBG, so get started early and claim your new rewards!