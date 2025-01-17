Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Slay the Alice, Waiting in the Lime Forest, Why So Serious?

Publisher Why So Serious Releases Two Indie Horror Titles

There's two new horror games out now from publisher Why So Serious, as Slay the Alice and Waiting in the Lime Forest are now live

Article Summary Explore two thrilling new indie horror titles from Why So Serious, now available on Steam.

Dive into a dark visual novel adventure with choices in the Alice-inspired Slay the Alice.

Unravel a child's murder in the suspense-filled Waiting in the Lime Forest point-and-click game.

Discover pixel-art adventures and secrets hidden in eerie forests, perfect for horror enthusiasts.

Indie game publisher Why So Serious has released two new horror games this week as players can get their hands on Slay the Alice and Waiting in the Lime Forest. Both games offer a different experience, as the first game will take you through a playground of sorts in the Alice in Wonderland kind of universe. Only this one acts more like a visual novel in which you use a mouse to make specific choices. The second game is more of a point-and-click murder mystery title where you must figure out what happened to a child who died. We have more info and trailers on both games as they are available now on Steam.

Slay the Alice

Alice wandered into a land full of plants like nothing she'd ever seen before. This is the story of Alice and her friends' adventure in a pixel-art world that's just like a storybook, told with adorable animations. Advance through the map with Alice, and aim to reach various endings! Slay the Alice is a short visual novel adventure. All you'll need to use is a mouse. Within a single map, you'll choose which path to take, read randomly occurring stories, and choose Alice's actions. There are no difficult action elements, battles, or deduction elements involved.

Waiting in the Lime Forest

It begins with the tragedy of an innocent child's death. You must unravel the mystery alongside those who deserve to fall into hell, in order to uncover the truth. In this point-and-click cinematic suspense game, you will encounter bodies full of secrets and heretical taboos. You might be a sane human being, but to survive in this world, you must confront every dark aspect. The time has come to find the culprit and witness the truth with your own eyes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!