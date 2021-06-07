Pull Rate Quest: Opening Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Packs Part 1

Too often, Pokémon TCG influencers will rush to make a sweeping statement about a new set's pull rates. Battle Styles, for instance, is said to have a terrible pull rate. Personally, I've had rough boxes of Battle Styles, but I've also had multiple boxes with two Full Arts, a Secret Rare, and a total of fourteen white codes. It seems to be very much a crapshoot. In the interest of dispelling the idea that we can establish pull rates so early in a set's existence, I'm here to kick off Pull Rate Quest, a new series at Bleeding Cool where I open Pokémon TCG sets to show that you win some… and you lose some. I love the idea that openings like this can help show people what to expect in a set, but remember… a lot of it comes down to the luck of the draw. So far, Chilling Reign has been a win for me. While my Elite Trainer Box was a bit slow, my booster box yielded two of the best cards in the set. Let's open four more packs today and see what we can get in this installment of Pull Rate Quest.

Yesterday, I purchased two Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Build & Battle Boxes. I had to search these out because my main local game shop had sold out of them. It's interesting to see talk of the hobby headed on a decline after Battle Styles and then seeing these boxes sell out in one day, when the same shop still has Battle Styles Build & Battle Boxes. People are still hyped on Pokémon. There's no question about it.

So, let's open one of these things.

First up, I was a bit bummed to get the Cinderace promo again, as I got that one in my first Build & Battle opening. But it's all good — more will be cracked, because if Pokémon TCG collectors know anything, it's pack-ripping addiction and I'm right there with you.

These Build & Battle Boxes contain four packs of Chilling Reign, so that's four chances at a good pull. Generally, with the exception of error packs which were common in Battle Styles, packs with a holo or better have a white code card while packs without a holo or better have a green code card. This time around, I didn't have the same luck as my previous openings. I had three green codes which yielded non-holos in the rare slot, with the only white code pull being the holo Weavile. It's a nice card and I need it for the set, so one holo pull out of four packs isn't a huge bummer, but it's certainly not a win this time.

Next time, we'll open up that second Pokémon TCG Build & Battle Box to see if we can do better.