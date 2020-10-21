Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Introduces Skill Battle & Online Modes

SEGA revealed much more about Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 this morning, including the new look, new modes, and the Skill Battle. The sequel to the mash-up puzzler title is already up for pre-order on PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, as the game is set to drop on December 8th, 2020. But before that happens, the company is showing off a lot more of what you can do as they revealed details to a lot of the content you'll get in the game. You can read about the in-game modes as well as online battle mode below, along with trailers to show off everything you can do!

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2: Show Off Your Skills! Each character starts out with a single specialty and learns more powerful skills as you play with them. Selecting characters with complementary skills becomes a key strategy for winning a Skill Battle match. As you play, you'll pop Puyos and clear Lines, sending Garbage Puyos and Blocks to the other player's board. When the Garbage falls, your opponent loses HP. If their HP hits 0, you win!! New Features for Skill Battle Character Skills: Leverage powerful character skills to change the landscape of any Skill Battle match, from recovering HP to changing the color of Puyos to erasing Lines, and more.

Level Up: Increase your character's HP, MP, Attack, Defense, and Recovery by playing through the game's Adventure mode.

Item Cards: Power up your team with Item Cards to improve your character stats, with exclusive offerings tied to the game's Launch Edition.

Test Your Might Online! Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 offers fun for all types of players, including Leagues for experienced gamers and a Free Play mode for fun and casual gameplay. Building onto Puzzle League from the previous game, three additional Leagues have been added: Tetris League, Puyo Puyo League, and Skill Battle League. These Leagues provide a competitive space where you can match your strategy and talents against other pros and see how you rank amongst the world's best. Free Play, brought over from Puyo Puyo Tetris, lets you play at a more casual pace with any ruleset and without the pressure of rankings. Online Features Puzzle Leagues: Looking for a challenge? Puzzle League offers you specialized platforms for high-level competition: Puzzle League (free choice of Puyo Puyo or Tetris), Tetris League, Puyo Puyo League and Skill Battle League.

Free Play: Fans of a more casual experience will enjoy Puyo Puyo Tetris 2's Free Play online modes. Play with up to four players across Versus, Skill Battle, Swap, Fusion, Party and Big Bang modes, with customizable match settings. Create a room and invite your friends to play!

Challenge Rank: You can share and compare scores with players around the world for various Challenge Modes, including Endless Fever, Endless Puyo, Tiny Puyo, Sprint, Marathon, and Ultra. Leaderboards will let you show off your own top score and you'll be able to take stock of the competition.