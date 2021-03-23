Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 On Steam Receives A Launch Trailer

SEGA has released a brand new launch trailer for Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 as the game has officially been released on Steam today. The game has been released on every other console, as well as being playable on next-gen devices, so it's only fitting it finally comes to PC. Steam players will also be able to take advantage of the limited-time Steam Launch Edition, which includes a pack of rare Item Cards. These include three special cards featuring items from the Sonic The Hedgehog series for you to use in Boss Raid mode or in Skill Battle mode. Enjoy the latest trailer as the game is on sale for #30.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 provides a variety of ways for players to showcase their skills, including a multitude of free content that has been added since the console launch last December. Steam users can look forward to a slew of features, including: An absolutely packed roster of 40 playable characters, the most ever in the series, including the beloved Sonic The Hedgehog as a guest character, each with their own unique stats and abilities you can carry with you to the robust, RPG-inspired Skill Battle mode.

A variety of different modes supporting traditional and re-imagined ways to play the iconic puzzle games such as Swap mode and Party mode.

An extensive Adventure mode, featuring a brand-new story that brings together the game's vibrant cast for endless exploration in overworld maps.

A bounty of competitive Online features, as well as a co-op Boss Raid mode where you must work together with three players to take down fierce CPU-controlled bosses, and a new Spectator mode where you can cheer on others battling in Versus and Skill Battle matches.

Color vision accessibility features which include adjustments for color saturation that can be toggled on or off throughout the game.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=30pjFGa9GA8