Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! Reveals New Modes Before Release Taito and ININ Games have revealed more content coming to Puzzle Bobble Everybubble!, including a brand new video to enjoy.

Before they release the game next month, ININ Games and taito are showing off more of the elements coming to Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! The latest reveal from the developers shows off more of the Story Mode of the game, as you'll be presented with different types of challenges that will create unique situations for you to overcome. Meanwhile, the team also revealed more about the Memory Album, which kind of tracks your progress in the game and what you've managed to snag along the way. As part of all this, the team released a new video featuring some of the development staff and the title's protagonist, Bub, in which they show off some of the real gameplay footage of the EX stage and gave some details about what's to come. Enjoy the video below as the game comes out May 23rd.

Challenging Elements of the Story Mode

In this new Bub and Bob adventure, clearing each area of the Story Mode under specific conditions releases EX Stages, ex(tra) hard levels that will challenge even the hardest-core Puzzle Bobble players, but that's not all! It will also allow you to unlock characters that can be used in Battle Mode, costumes for the assist characters Miniroon and Chack'n, new stage music, and many more items. These puzzle-filled stages will tell new stories, ones that differ from the main storyline. These EX stages, combined with the standard Story Mode stages and Baron's Tower, along with the stage variants available dependent on player numbers, the game offers hundreds of different stages to master.

Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! Memory Album

In the Memory Album, you can view descriptions and profiles of the skins and costumes of the characters and assist characters you collected in the Story Mode. You can also collect and listen to stage music and compare two patterns: the normal music that seamlessly switches as the game develops and the music played in a pinch.