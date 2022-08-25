Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! To Get Western Release In 2023

TAITO revealed this week that they will be bringing Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! to the west as the game will be released sometime in 2023. In case you haven't heard about this one yet, this is the latest entry in new series revolving around the classic Bubble Bobble franchise, only with a greater expansion on puzzles and problem-solving. The reveal of this latest title came at Gamescom as they revealed the western version will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch, coming complete with a story mode playable with up to four players, not to mention the usual single-player hijinks that you've already seen from this series. You can read more about it and check out the latest trailer below as we now wait to see when TAITO and ININ Games will release it.

The story of Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! brings Bub, Bob, Peb, and Pab to Rainbow Island, where Miniroon, a mysterious character similar to Bub lives. One day, Miniroon suddenly starts to emit a large number of bubbles, covering the whole island and causing problems for its residents. Time for our four friendly bubble dragons to step in and help Miniroon, whose bubble-blowing is bad news for the island! In the story mode, players tackle stages on Rainbow Islands, the setting for the new game. Each puzzle section is complimented by a story intermission featuring the bubble dragon protagonists, showcasing their unique personalities more than ever before. To clear each stage, players need to remove bubbles by connecting three or more of the same color – either on their own or with the help of fun and entertaining items and gimmicks. Additionally, for the first time in series history, fans will be able to enjoy story mode with a total of up to four players. So grab your controller and join your friends on an adventure through Rainbow Islands!