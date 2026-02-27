Posted in: Games, GungHo Online Entertainment, Puzzle & Dragons, Video Games | Tagged: my hero academia, puzzle & Dragons

Puzzle & Dragons Celebrates My Hero Academia's Final Season

Puzzle & Dragons has a new collaboration happening now for My Hero Academia, as they cvelebrate the show’s final season with them

Article Summary Puzzle & Dragons teams up with My Hero Academia for the anime's epic final season crossover event.

Collect exclusive My Hero Academia characters and battle across 10 new heroic dungeons.

Earn rewards, experience special quests, and power up with unique multiplayer challenges.

Unlock limited-time bundles, Monster Exchange characters, login bonuses, and collab-only items.

GungHo Online Entertainment launched a new collaboration for Puzzle & Dragons, as the game is celebrating the final season of My Hero Academia. This is a massive collab that has a little bit of everything for everyone to dive into, which should satisfy any fan of the manga/anime. We have the complete rundown from the developers below, as it will be available for the next few weeks.

Puzzle & Dragons | My Hero Academia – Final Season

Help "Deku", Izuku Midoriya, and his classmates protect the world from evil! Players can collect characters from the My Hero Academia Egg Machine (6 Magic Stones) and the My Hero Academia Egg Machine 2 (7 Magic Stones). Free pulls and rewards are available via Quest Rewards and login bonuses throughout the event.

Heroic Dungeons

Face off against villains and prove your hero credentials across 10 exclusive dungeons:

My Hero Academia Quest (Event Quest): Complete Quest missions to receive Quest Rewards and raise your Quest Level to receive Quest Level Rewards. Players receive one Magic Stone per Quest Level (up to 10 Magic Stones for all 10 levels). P&D Pass holders can get additional Quest Level Rewards. Bonus: Having My Hero Academia Collab characters on your team in certain dungeons and floors grants increased Rank EXP and Coins, and + values can be increased after +Limit Breakthrough. Select dungeons included in the quest are: My Hero Academia Multiplayer! My Hero Academia! Final Goal, All For One Descended! Gigantomachia Descended! My Hero Academia Colosseum! [Hero] Title Challenge! [All Might] Title Challenge!

Complete Quest missions to receive Quest Rewards and raise your Quest Level to receive Quest Level Rewards. Players receive one Magic Stone per Quest Level (up to 10 Magic Stones for all 10 levels). My Hero Academia: Collect U.A. High School Medals in this Special Dungeon to exchange for limited-time characters at the Monster Exchange. Enjoy increased parameters for collab characters, boosted Rank EXP and Coins, and enhanced + values under certain conditions. Earn Event Medal – Rainbow as a Quest Reward for clearing all floors.

Collect U.A. High School Medals in this Special Dungeon to exchange for limited-time characters at the Monster Exchange. Enjoy increased parameters for collab characters, boosted Rank EXP and Coins, and enhanced + values under certain conditions. Earn Event Medal – Rainbow as a Quest Reward for clearing all floors. Multiplayer! My Hero Academia! is available in 3-Player Multiplayer mode. Defeat the boss for a guaranteed U.A. High School Medal – Gold and a chance for Overhaul to drop.

is available in 3-Player Multiplayer mode. Defeat the boss for a guaranteed U.A. High School Medal – Gold and a chance for Overhaul to drop. Final Goal, All For One Descended!: Defeating the boss in this Special Dungeon guarantees Final Goal, All For One to drop. Collab characters receive increased parameters, with boosted Rank EXP, Coins, and enhanced + values under certain conditions. My Hero Academia Egg Machine 2 is the Quest Reward for clearing one floor. Multiplayer! Final Goal, All For One Descended! is available in 3-Player Multiplayer mode.

Defeating the boss in this Special Dungeon guarantees Final Goal, All For One to drop. Collab characters receive increased parameters, with boosted Rank EXP, Coins, and enhanced + values under certain conditions. My Hero Academia Egg Machine 2 is the Quest Reward for clearing one floor. Gigantomachia Descended!: Defeating the boss in this Special Dungeon guarantees Gigantomachia to drop. Enjoy increased parameters for collab characters, boosted Rank EXP and Coins, and enhanced + values under certain conditions. Clear one floor and receive the My Hero Academia Egg Machine as a Quest Reward. First-time clear on the Annihilation floor awards 4-PvP Icon, Deku. Multiplayer! Gigantomachia Descended! is available in 3-Player Multiplayer mode.

Defeating the boss in this Special Dungeon guarantees Gigantomachia to drop. Enjoy increased parameters for collab characters, boosted Rank EXP and Coins, and enhanced + values under certain conditions. Clear one floor and receive the My Hero Academia Egg Machine as a Quest Reward. First-time clear on the Annihilation floor awards 4-PvP Icon, Deku. My Hero Academia Colosseum!: Clear this Special Dungeon while using a My Hero Academia Collab character as Leader to set the drop rate to 100%. Collab characters gain increased parameters, with boosted Rank EXP, Coins, and enhanced + values under certain conditions. Players can receive the My Hero Academia Egg Machine 2 as a Quest Reward for clearing the dungeon. Multiplayer! My Hero Academia Colosseum! is available in 3-Player Multiplayer. To reach a 100% drop rate, all teams must use a My Hero Academia Collab character as their Leader.

Clear this Special Dungeon while using a My Hero Academia Collab character as Leader to set the drop rate to 100%. Collab characters gain increased parameters, with boosted Rank EXP, Coins, and enhanced + values under certain conditions. Players can receive the My Hero Academia Egg Machine 2 as a Quest Reward for clearing the dungeon. Two Title Challenges arrive in Special Dungeons!: These solo-only challenges grant titles via in-game mail when cleared for the first time. [All Might] Title Challenge! includes a time limit with a fixed Team. The Quest Reward is a U.A. High School Medal – Rainbow. [Hero] Title Challenge! includes a time limit with a fixed Helper. The Quest Reward is a U.A. High School Medal – Rainbow.

These solo-only challenges grant titles via in-game mail when cleared for the first time.

MP Shop

Throughout the collab, Izuku Midoriya: Rising will be available at the MP Shop. Obtaining Izuku Midoriya: Rising for the first time enhances the Collab Enhancement [My Hero Academia] badge to Collab Enhancement+ [My Hero Academia].

Monster Exchange

Exchange your U.A. High School Medals at the Monster Exchange to receive collab-exclusive characters like Hawks and Eri. Eri's Horn is also available for the first time.

Login Bonuses and Stamps

Log in during the collab to receive U.A. High School Hero Course, Izuku Midoriya. Daily bonuses earned via Login Stamps, including My Hero Academia Egg Machine 2, will also be available. Log in for 10 days to receive two pulls from the My Hero Academia Egg Machine and two pulls from the My Hero Academia Egg Machine 2.

4-PvP Icon

During the collab, players can purchase a collab-exclusive 4-PvP Icon, All Might, with Magic Stones.

Special Bundles

Power up your roster with bundles themed around your favorite My Hero Academia characters.

30 Magic Stones & Izuku Midoriya: Rising Egg Machine – $29.99 USD Grants 30 Magic Stones and Izuku Midoriya: Rising Egg Machine. Izuku Midoriya: Rising is guaranteed. If players already own the Collab Enhancement [My Hero Academia] badge, it enhances to Collab Enhancement+ [My Hero Academia] upon obtaining Izuku Midoriya: Rising for the first time.

30 Magic Stones & Deku & All Might Egg Machine – $29.99 USD Grants 30 Magic Stones, 300,000 MP, and Deku & All Might Egg Machine. Deku & All Might is guaranteed and grants a special Collab Enhancement [My Hero Academia] badge upon first acquisition.

30 Magic Stones & Deku & Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight Egg Machine – $29.99 USD Grants 30 Magic Stones, 5x Event Medal – Black, and Deku & Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight Egg Machine. Deku & Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight is guaranteed and grants a My Hero Academia Collab BGM Set 3 upon first acquisition.

30 Magic Stones & Dark Hero, Deku Egg Machine – $29.99 USD Grants 30 Magic Stones, 5x Event Medal – Black, and Dark Hero, Deku Egg Machine. Dark Hero, Deku is guaranteed and grants a My Hero Academia Collab BGM Set upon first acquisition.

20 Magic Stones & Toshinori Yagi Egg Machine – $19.99 USD Grants 20 Magic Stones and Toshinori Yagi Egg Machine. Toshinori Yagi is guaranteed and grants a My Hero Academia Orbs 4 Skin upon first acquisition.

20 Magic Stones & Paranormal Liberation Front, Tomura Shigaraki Egg Machine – $19.99 USD Grants 20 Magic Stones and Paranormal Liberation Front, Tomura Shigaraki Egg Machine. Paranormal Liberation Front, Tomura Shigaraki is guaranteed and grants a My Hero Academia Orbs 3 Skin upon first acquisition.

20 Magic Stones & ★8+ My Hero Academia Egg Machine 2 – $19.99 USD Grants 20 Magic Stones and ★8+ My Hero Academia Egg Machine 2. A ★8+ Rarity character is guaranteed.

1 Magic Stone & My Hero Academia Egg Machine – $0.99 USD Grants 1 Magic Stone and My Hero Academia Egg Machine.

1 Magic Stone & My Hero Academia Egg Machine 2 – $0.99 USD Grants 1 Magic Stone and My Hero Academia Egg Machine 2.



