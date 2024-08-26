Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indie Asylum, Pyrene, Two Tiny Dice

Pyrene Confirms September Release Date For Steam

Indie Asylum released a new trailer and details for their upcoming game Pyrene, as we'll see it released on Steam this September

Article Summary Pyrene from Indie Asylum and Two Tiny Dice releases on Steam September 13, 2024.

Players battle demons in a Basque mythology-inspired roguelike dungeon crawler with deck-building mechanics.

Choose from multiple heroes, each with unique abilities, to rebuild your village and survive dungeons.

Replayability is key: Different runs with varied biomes, items, and spells ensure a fresh experience each time.

Indie game developer Two Tiny Dice and publisher Indie Asylum confirmed the release date for their latest game, Pyrene. The game has been teased for a while now, as players have been able to try out a free demo of it on Steam. But now the game is set to come out as we'll see it released on September 13, 2024. Along with the news comes a new trailer, which we have for you here.

Pyrene

Defeat hellish monsters and rebuild your home in Pyrene, a fast-paced roguelike dungeon-crawler. Play with different heroes and spells, and collect powerful relics to upgrade your deck while uncovering the mysteries behind your village's destruction. With multiple playable characters (including a stoat), a variety of distinct biomes, and a ton of unlockable items, this first look at Pyrene will give Two Tiny Dice fans and newcomers alike a taste of this brand-new experience. Unite with your fellow villagers to confront the sinister Demon Herensuge and his horde of hellish fiends hell-bent on shattering the tranquility of your homeland. Use your deck-building skills to make it out of the unforgiving dungeons of the Pyrenees alive. Developed by a team of passionate roguelike, dungeon-crawler players – Pyrene will feature the standard elements all roguelike enthusiasts expect, with a robust deck-building system and a unique combat approach that rewards you the more you play.

Mythological Setting: Pyrene is based on Basque mythology, a never-before-seen pantheon in video games.

Pyrene is based on Basque mythology, a never-before-seen pantheon in video games. Strategic Decision-Making: Balanced between ease of play and strategy, Pyrene presents deep deck-building elements that intertwine with its dungeon-crawling gameplay to force you to think before making any move.

Balanced between ease of play and strategy, Pyrene presents deep deck-building elements that intertwine with its dungeon-crawling gameplay to force you to think before making any move. Unique Characters: Play as a diverse cast of characters from your village, each one possessing unique skills, mechanics, and magic. Tailor your deck to your hero to make the most of each run!

Play as a diverse cast of characters from your village, each one possessing unique skills, mechanics, and magic. Tailor your deck to your hero to make the most of each run! Built for Replayability: With a wide range of objects, biomes, relics, talismans & spells, no two runs are the same, and you will be able to develop ingenious strategies to navigate the game's story and endless modes YOUR way.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!