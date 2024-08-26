Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indie Asylum, Pyrene, Two Tiny Dice
Pyrene Confirms September Release Date For Steam
Indie Asylum released a new trailer and details for their upcoming game Pyrene, as we'll see it released on Steam this September
Article Summary
- Pyrene from Indie Asylum and Two Tiny Dice releases on Steam September 13, 2024.
- Players battle demons in a Basque mythology-inspired roguelike dungeon crawler with deck-building mechanics.
- Choose from multiple heroes, each with unique abilities, to rebuild your village and survive dungeons.
- Replayability is key: Different runs with varied biomes, items, and spells ensure a fresh experience each time.
Indie game developer Two Tiny Dice and publisher Indie Asylum confirmed the release date for their latest game, Pyrene. The game has been teased for a while now, as players have been able to try out a free demo of it on Steam. But now the game is set to come out as we'll see it released on September 13, 2024. Along with the news comes a new trailer, which we have for you here.
Pyrene
Defeat hellish monsters and rebuild your home in Pyrene, a fast-paced roguelike dungeon-crawler. Play with different heroes and spells, and collect powerful relics to upgrade your deck while uncovering the mysteries behind your village's destruction. With multiple playable characters (including a stoat), a variety of distinct biomes, and a ton of unlockable items, this first look at Pyrene will give Two Tiny Dice fans and newcomers alike a taste of this brand-new experience. Unite with your fellow villagers to confront the sinister Demon Herensuge and his horde of hellish fiends hell-bent on shattering the tranquility of your homeland. Use your deck-building skills to make it out of the unforgiving dungeons of the Pyrenees alive. Developed by a team of passionate roguelike, dungeon-crawler players – Pyrene will feature the standard elements all roguelike enthusiasts expect, with a robust deck-building system and a unique combat approach that rewards you the more you play.
- Mythological Setting: Pyrene is based on Basque mythology, a never-before-seen pantheon in video games.
- Strategic Decision-Making: Balanced between ease of play and strategy, Pyrene presents deep deck-building elements that intertwine with its dungeon-crawling gameplay to force you to think before making any move.
- Unique Characters: Play as a diverse cast of characters from your village, each one possessing unique skills, mechanics, and magic. Tailor your deck to your hero to make the most of each run!
- Built for Replayability: With a wide range of objects, biomes, relics, talismans & spells, no two runs are the same, and you will be able to develop ingenious strategies to navigate the game's story and endless modes YOUR way.