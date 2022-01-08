Question Games Is Working On A New South Park Video Game

Another piece of the puzzle to the new South Park game has been revealed this week as Question Games is apparently the developer. Back in August of 2021, the show's creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone confirmed that they were working on several projects tied to the franchise, which included spin-off films, a marijuana company (hey Denver), and a new video game. But at the time the details of the game were scarce beyond the idea it would be a 3D title. At the time a lot of people were hopeful that it was either something brand new and that the IP would be able to redeem itself from the terrible N64 games created back in the '90s, or that it would be another RPG title t serve as the final chapter of a trilogy from The Stick Of Truth and The Fractured But Whole.

However, a new job listing just gave us a better picture of what's going on. According to their careers page, Question Games is looking for a new Lead Level Designer for an untitled South Park game. Here's the introduction to the job.

Every good level tells a story – a treasured dream that a player can share with their friends. Stories like "Sooo… I forgot that fire spreads in this game? All those bombs I stacked up went off in my face, and it left me at one health. I was *shaking*." To the player, that experience was one of a kind, and 100% theirs. But their silent partner – the person who put that chemistry set in place next to a big, tempting button saying DO NOT TOUCH … that was you. Other times, the story of a level is that all the NPCs spawned inside the geometry and stacked up on each other endlessly, unable to reach anything and begging for the sweet release of death. That was you, too. You push the boundaries of what the game's scripting can do to make the first kind of story possible – without leaving too many of the second kind hidden in the walls. The position is paid, full-time work at Question in a highly collaborative (though remote!) environment. Previous multiplayer level design work at a lead or senior-equivalent position is required.

If they're seeking out a designer now, it's a pretty safe bet we won't see much of this game until 2023 at the earliest. As to the game's content, if they aren't pulling from the Ubisoft South Park titles made within the last decade, and they're aiming for what could be a multiplayer title, then this is probably going to be an all-new adventure with online elements. We'll keep an eye on it and see what comes out of this over 2022.