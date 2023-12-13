Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Karate Possum Games, Qwert

Qwert Launches All-New Daily Definundrum Game

Qwert has a new mode for you to play as the team at Karate Possum Games have created a new daily challenge to keep you thinking.

Mobile game developer and publisher Karate Possum Games have created a new mode for you to play on the daily, set to challenge your word skills. Being called the Daily Definundrum, this will be a constant challenge as you are given a word's definition and a clue here and there for you to determine in the shortest amount of guesses what the word is. Think of it as Wordle, only without guessing letters, you're guessing full words. We have more info and images below about the new mode, and you can download the game for Android and iOS right now.

Daily Definundrum

Titled the Daily Definundrum, this new daily puzzle will put wordsmiths to the test finding out who has what it takes to become a true teacher's pet. Using only a definition and a handful of hints as a guide, take your place at the front of the class and work out Qwert's word of the day! But students, be warned, as polishing apples won't win extra credit this semester, but polishing up your vocabulary will be essential, especially as each of the five hints used to uncover the answer will lower your overall grade!

Qwert's Game Modes

Each player will have a new word to guess each day based on a description and a handful of hints with Qwert's newest mode. Be careful not to use too many hints, or you'll face the dreaded dunce hat! Time Attack & Word Play – Fastest finger first meets real-time PvP matches that challenge players to come up with as many highest-scoring words as they can, based on a different prompt in each round, such as "Starts with E and ends in D."

Fastest finger first meets real-time PvP matches that challenge players to come up with as many highest-scoring words as they can, based on a different prompt in each round, such as "Starts with E and ends in D." Splat – A survival mini-game that challenges players to squash a pesky swarm of flying letters to form words. Spell your way to a high score and earn extra valuable seconds by clearing the board!

