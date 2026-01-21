Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 2P Games, R.I.P. - Reincarnation Insurance Program, WarmCore Studio

R.I.P. – Reincarnation Insurance Program Set For Early Access

R.I.P. - Reincarnation Insurance Program has been given an Early Access release date as the game arrives on Steam this weekend

Article Summary R.I.P. - Reincarnation Insurance Program launches on Steam Early Access this weekend with roguelike action.

Battle hordes of zombies using customizable weapons, tactical gear, and divine blessings from history's heroes.

Collect points as you clear undead threats and upgrade gear to evolve your character in every reincarnation loop.

Experiment with builds, unlock legendary gear, and shape your strategy around unique offensive or defensive skills.

Indie game developer WarmCore Studio and publisher 2P Games have set an Early Access release date for R.I.P. – Reincarnation Insurance Program. If you haven't seen the game yet, you fight off horsed of zombies of all kinds in a world that has just been decimated by the undead, mixing Diablo-style looting with Survivor-like mayhem mechanics. The Early Access version will arrive on January 25, but for now, enjoy the latest trailer.

R.I.P. – Reincarnation Insurance Program

In R.I.P. (Reincarnation Insurance Program), players adopt the role of an elite agent working for the mysterious Reincarnation Insurance Company. In a post-apocalyptic world overrun by the undead, operatives are tasked with cleansing the Earth using futuristic weapons, tactical gear, and divine blessings from legendary figures across history. Every fallen soul released returns to the cycle of reincarnation while every death is just the start of a new, stronger loop.

To fulfill the mission, players will be able to draw power from heroic figures across history who now lend their divine strength, with every blessing taking different shapes: offensive firepower, wide-area destruction, or defensive resilience. R.I.P. features a wide variety of weapons and builds so players can choose which style better adapts to their preferences. They can customise weapons with incendiary rounds, electromagnetic shots, or legendary gear that reshapes core skills. Plus, all equipment can be upgraded at the base, allowing for deeper progression across loops.

Meet historic characters and get their blessings. Channel the divine powers of heroic figures to shape your combat strategy with offensive, defensive, or destructive abilities.

Experiment with diverse gear and builds. Equip and upgrade futuristic weapons, modular attachments, and legendary gear to forge unique, tactical playstyles.

Invest your earnings in new, powerful weapons. Clear zombies to collect points and exchange them to enhance your abilities and get the latest gear, cementing your position as the company's most trusted operative.

