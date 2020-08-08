R8 Games Will Release Pacer On September 17th

R8 Games revealed this week that their upcoming anti-gravity racing title Pacer will be coming out on September 17th. Developed by Xsolla, this will give you throwback feelings to the F-Zero titles as you speed ahead and battle opponents on futuristic tracks that will have you panicking at every turn. The game will come with a variety of single-player modes or with up to 10 players through online multiplayer. You can snag a copy on PC via Steam, PS4, and Xbox One next month, but in the meantime, check out the trailer and more details below.

2075: The Pacer World Championship has become the new apex of anti-gravity motorsport, delivering high-speed racing across the world's most dangerous and challenging circuits. Corporations from all over the globe race against each other in a battle of technical and piloting prowess with the aim of winning the championship and achieving ultimate victory. Engage in high speed combat racing to an incredible soundtrack, featuring original tracks by CoLD SToRAGE, and an extensive licensed library including Dub FX, Ed Harrison and many more. Highly customizable craft – choose from five craft types, then head to the garage to fully customize your look, performance tuning and weaponry.

Race the world – with 14 unique and challenging tracks with interchangeable variants (Night, Mirrored, Reverse) giving up to 8 different ways to race any given circuit.

Choose your mode – with 8 game modes including Elimination, Endurance and PACER's unique 'Flowmentum' and Battle Royale inspired 'Storm' modes.

Campaign mode – develop from a trainee Pilot and advance through 10 unique race teams to become the PACER world champion.

OST – featuring original tracks created by Tim Wright aka CoLD SToRAGE.

Optimised for Online – with 10 player multiplayer, Online Ranked Mode to see how you compete against the best in the world and Online Tournament/Spectator Mode for easy streaming and fun events at all levels.