Awesome Games Done Quick 2026 Schedule Revealed

Awesome Games Done Quick 2026 will be happening this January, as organizers have revealed the full schedule happening next year

Article Summary Awesome Games Done Quick 2026 runs January 4-10 in Pittsburgh, featuring 24/7 live speedrunning action.

More than 100 speedruns of top games like Hades II, Pokemon Emerald, and Super Mario Sunshine are scheduled.

The event supports the Prevent Cancer Foundation, with 100% of donations going to cancer prevention efforts.

Watch in person at the Wyndham Grand or online via Games Done Quick's official Twitch channel all week long.

Organizers for Games Done Quick have revealed the full schedule for Awesome Games Done Quick 2026, taking place this January both in person and streaming online. AGDQ 2026 will return from January 4-10, 2026, featuring over 100 speedrunning trials 24/7 throughout the week at the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh Downtown in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. You can attend the event in person to cheer people on, or watch the event online their their official Twitch channel. We have more info below as the full schedule can be found on their website.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2026

Awesome Games Done Quick 2026 is being held in support of Prevent Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering people to stay ahead of cancer through prevention and early detection. During the event, donations can be made directly to the charity via GamesDoneQuick.com. One hundred percent of proceeds go directly to the nonprofit. Last year, AGDQ raised more than $2.5 million for Prevent Cancer Foundation. Some highlights for this year's event include:

Super Mario Sunshine – Any% on Gamecube by inkstar

Splatoon – Any% Race on Wii U by DG and LonTr0

Once Upon A Katamari – Any% on PC by Game1t

Silent Hill ƒ – New Game Story on PC by Captain Ezekiel

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Any% Expert Glitchless Race on PC by Bdud5 and Z3RO1337

Hades II – All Weapons (Alternating Routes) on PC by BehemothSteve

Pokemon Emerald – Pick-My-Main on GBA by adef

Prevent Cancer Foundation

The Prevent Cancer Foundation is the only U.S.-based nonprofit organization solely dedicated to cancer prevention and early detection. Through research, education, outreach and advocacy, we have helped countless people avoid a cancer diagnosis or detect their cancer early enough to be successfully treated. We are driven by a vision of a world where cancer is preventable, detectable and beatable for all. The Foundation is rising to meet the challenge of reducing cancer deaths by 40% by 2035. To achieve this, we are committed to investing $20 million for innovative technologies to detect cancer early and advance multi-cancer screening, $10 million to expand cancer screening and vaccination access to medically underserved communities, and $10 million to educate the public about screening and vaccination options.

