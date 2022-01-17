Ragnarok: The Lost Memories Officially Launches In North America

Gravity Interactive announced they have officially released the mobile title Ragnarok: The Lost Memories in North America. In case you haven't checked this one out yet, this is the latest title in the long-running Ragnarok series of games. This particular one blends together RPG adventuring with an all-new card battling system that puts a couple of new twists on the way previous games in the series have been played. As part of the launch, the team is working with Facebook to do a special Facebook Like Event through January 29th where you can be entered to win Google Play gift cards. (But of course, they only work for the Android version of the game.)

In Ragnarok: The Lost Memories, players will follow Perr, a swordsman who has awakened on Mount Mjolnir without his memories. As players embark on an epic fantasy journey to help Perr recover his memories, they'll travel around the massive open world of Midgard, meet a colorful cast of characters, and face a variety of challenges. Over 200 dungeons, a PVP arena, the challenging Mage Tower, daily quests, and more await players.

While on their adventures, players will be able to collect an array of cards and heroes that they can use to build their decks to battle with. Players can assemble different decks and change their strategy to better face the challenges ahead of them. Players will be able to level up their cards and heroes to unlock additional abilities and powers. Even when not active in the world of Midgard, players will be able to earn rewards via the game's idle system. Players will be able to automatically cast skills in battle as well as venture across maps and fields. While idling, players can earn gold, materials, loot, and experience.