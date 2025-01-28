Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Digital Vortex Entertainment, RailGods of Hysterra, Troglobytes Games

RailGods of Hysterra Showcases Base Building in Latest Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for RailGods of Hysterra, as the devs show off more of the base-building mechanics to this title

Article Summary Discover base-building tactics to tackle Lovecraftian horrors in RailGods of Hysterra's thrilling trailer.

Step into a post-apocalyptic world controlled by Great Old Ones, as a Dreamer bound to your RailGod.

Enhance your sentient locomotive, unlocking eldritch upgrades to battle terrifying Titans and cultists.

Team up with friends in co-op mode to scavenge, craft, and master dark arts on the Endless Railways.

Indie game developer Troglobytes Games and publisher Digital Vortex Entertainment have a new trailer for RailGods of Hysterra showing off the base-building aspect. In order to survive through this post-apocalyptic Lovecraftian horrorscape on a train, part of the game revolved around base-building mechanics that help trap and sacrifice monsters summoned by the Great Old Ones. While it isn't a tutorial on how to do it, the video definitely shows off some of the finer aspects of making it happen. Enjoy the trailer, as the game will release a new free demo on February 10.

RailGods of Hysterra

In RailGods of Hysterra, the world has been devastated by the arrival of the Great Old Ones –cosmic beings of unimaginable power. As a Dreamer, awoken from the Dreamlands and inseparably bound to your RailGod, you must survive in a reality twisted by madness. Shuttle between the last outposts while exploring gloomy, mysterious landscapes haunted by sinister cultists and nightmarish creatures inspired by Lovecraft's narrative universe.

Born from forbidden rituals and unholy magic, your RailGod is no mere machine but a sentient locomotive pulsing with eldritch life. It craves the flesh of your enemies, demanding their sacrifice as fuel for its relentless journey. This colossal fortress on wheels is not just your stronghold – it's your most terrifying weapon against the unspeakable horrors of Hysterra. Upgrade its Carriages with sinister innovations, and as your bond deepens, you'll unlock the power to battle the Titans and witness the downfall of the Great Old Ones.

Play solo or team up with up to four friends in online co-op, working together to scavenge for supplies, craft tools, and weapons, and build your ultimate fortress on rails. Expand and share your knowledge of dark arts and forgotten magic rituals, unlocking powerful GodKeeper skills as you plan your journey along the Endless Railways, face new threats together, and combine your strengths to evolve your RailGod into a force capable of challenging the Great Old Ones themselves.

