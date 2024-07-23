Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astragon Entertainment, Railroads Online, Stefan Kelnberger

Railroads Online Confirms Full Release Happening This Fall

Railroads Online has been confirmed for release on consoles as the devs announced an official release will happen in Fall 2024.

Article Summary Railroads Online set for Fall 2024 release on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and Steam.

Game features single and multiplayer modes with a max of 16 players.

Players can build, manage, and operate a detailed railroad system.

Uses Unreal Engine for advanced physics and realistic railroading simulation.

Indie game publisher Astragon Entertainment and developer Stefan Kelnberger announced this morning that Railroads Online will be released this Fall, and it gained some new platforms. We now know console players will be able to get in on the game as the game has been announced for Xbox Series X|S and the PS5, along with the PC release on Steam. And while a date wasn't revealed, we did get a new trailer, which you can check out above, confirming it will be released in the Fall.

Railroads Online

In Railroads Online, players create the railroad network of their dreams. In a large open-game world, rails, switches, and stations must be built in order to transport different goods in authentic locomotives. The map is based on America's Midwest, in a time known as the golden age of narrow-gauge railroading. Through profitable management of the players, more vehicles or wagons can be unlocked. Railroads Online features both single-player and multiplayer modes with up to 16 players. In order to build a seamlessly functioning rail network as efficiently as possible, joint projects must be planned and tackled together in multiplayer. A good division of labor helps to complete several tasks independently of each other. Railroads Online uses the advanced physics systems of the Unreal Engine to create the most authentic railroad simulation possible, rendering collisions and forces dynamically in real-time for maximum immersion. This can sometimes cause trains or wagons to derail if the curves are too tight or sections of track are driven by players at too much speed.

An open sandbox game world to explore with customizable locomotives.

Online multiplayer mode with up to 16 players.

Build your own railroad infrastructure, including tracks, switches, stations, and more.

Authentic, detailed locomotives and equipment.

Realistic railroad physics system and operation of locomotive controls, valves, brakes, and equipment.

Earn money by transporting goods to develop your own business and buy more locomotives, cars, and equipment.

