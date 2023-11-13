Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astragon Entertainment, Railroads Online, Stefan Kelnberger

Railroads Online To Hold Free Weekend On Steam This Week

Would you like to try out the current build of Railroads Online in Early Access? There's a free weekend happening starting on November 16.

Indie game publisher Astragon Entertainment and developer Stefan Kelnberger announced a free weekend for Railroads Online happening this week. The game has been sitting in Early Access for a couple of years now as they have slowly been working on it and adding content. This is a chance for you to see where the game has gone and experience everything it has to offer at this point. Running from November 16-20, you can try the game totally free on Steam, either solo or with friends. You can learn more about the game in the latest dev video below.

"In Railroads Online, players create the railroad network of their dreams. In a large open-game world, rails, switches, and stations must be built in order to transport different goods in authentic locomotives. The map is based on America's Midwest, in a time known as the golden age of narrow-gauge railroading. Through profitable management of the players, more vehicles or wagons can be unlocked. Railroads Online features both single-player and multiplayer modes with up to 16 players. In order to build a seamlessly functioning rail network as efficiently as possible, joint projects must be planned and tackled together in multiplayer. A good division of labor helps to complete several tasks independently of each other. Railroads Online uses the advanced physics systems of the Unreal Engine to create the most authentic railroad simulation possible, rendering collisions and forces dynamically in real-time for maximum immersion. This can sometimes cause trains or wagons to derail if the curves are too tight or sections of track are driven by players at too much speed."

