Rainbow Six Siege Brings Back Road To Six Invitational Event

Ubisoft announced today that they are bringing back the Road To Six Invitational event to Rainbow Six Siege as they ramp up to the tournament. As it has been the past few years, you're headed back to the arena as you will take on players in a "friendlier" version of the main game, only this time you have a few new operators to work with and a few changed rules so that things are a little more unpredictable moving forward. We have the details for this one and a trailer showing it off as it will be live in the game tomorrow, February 1st.

This year, play as any Operator in the ultimate competitive Stadium map, combining elements of both the Border and Coastline maps by night or day. All Operators will be unlocked in a three-minute, three-round, unranked Plant Bomb, with Pick and Ban mode. The Captains – Mira, Capitão, Ash, and Vigil – and their teams will sport outfits from the Battle Pass. The High Calibre Battle Pass offers exclusive rewards in its Free track and Premium track available for 1200 R6 Credits. Starting February 1, players who purchase the Premium Battle Pass bundle now will instantly unlock 20 Tiers instead of 12, receiving rewards faster.

For the players who already bought the Premium Battle Pass Bundle, 8 additional free tiers will be granted to their account. Every Battle Pass owner will also have an opportunity to earn more points during the Double Battle Points event on February 5-6. This year, the Battle Pass includes 100 tiers and 135 rewards to earn before February 21. Progress through the tiers and obtain exclusive gear for the Captains and their teammates, as well as additional exclusive content. 30% of the revenue from this Battle Pass will support the Six Invitational 2022 prize pool, up to a maximum of $3 million.