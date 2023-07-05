Posted in: Games, Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Anti Cheat, Player Protection, R6S, toxicity

Rainbow Six Siege Releases New Data On Anti-Cheat Measures

Ubisoft has a new report out about the measures they've taken to combat cheating in Rainbow Six Siege, both for PC players and on console.

Ubisoft released a new report for Rainbow Six Siege players to check out this week, detailing their anti-cheat efforts for both console and PC players. The info they posted contains data related to their recent efforts and the successes they've had with their player protection system and anti-cheat features, as they added an emphasis on two recently announced features that have had an effect on people with MouseTrap and QB. We have a snippet fo the info for you below.

One of the top complaints of PvP shooter players across the entire genre is cheating and toxic behavior. In the space of a single session, one cheater can ruin the experience for hundreds if not thousands of players. Over the last 12 months, Rainbow Six Siege and its Player Protection team have reoriented the way we think and develop features to address this challenge. This has led to the development of two industry-first systems, which we call MouseTrap and QB. These two systems have already had an enormous positive impact on the health of our game. Research and development undertaken has resulted in a suite of current and planned initiatives that are bringing creative and sometimes counter-intuitive solutions to problems that have plagued PvP shooter fans for years.

This isn't the end of the journey, but the start. Player protection is a never-ending battle and arms race, but our belief on the Siege development team is that this is one of the most important places to innovate — both as a game, and as an industry. Below we will share some of our learnings from these two systems, as well as updates in our Reputation System, and give some insight into how our players are driving our choices and about some of the new initiatives we are working on for the coming year. The Player Protection team on Rainbow Six Siege has worked diligently to address the feedback from our community and ensure transparency along the way.

