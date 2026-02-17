Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ranger’s Path: National Park Simulator, stragon Entertainment, To-Go Games

Ranger's Path: National Park Simulator Drops Wildlife Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Ranger's Path: National Park Simulator as the team shows off more of the wildlife in your park

Article Summary Watch the new trailer for Ranger's Path: National Park Simulator highlighting diverse park wildlife.

Step into a ranger's boots—maintain trails, tackle emergencies, and help visitors explore nature.

Document animals and plants for your park museum, earning educational wildlife entries as you play.

Keep campsites tidy and wildlife safe, ensuring the balance of nature in your own national park.

Indie game developer To-Go Games and publisher Astragon Entertainment dropped a new trailer for Ranger's Path: National Park Simulator, as we learn more about the wildlife in the game. This is basically showing off all of the animals that inhabit your park, as you'll have to also make sure they're taken care of, their homes are not messed with, and in some cases, not hunted down or killed. Enjoy the trailer here as the game is still set to arrive on both Steam and the Epic Games Store on March 10.

In Ranger's Path: National Park Simulator, players start their day in their very own rustic cabin, which is part of the park's ranger village, and off-limits to regular visitors. From here, they can set out to tackle the various tasks that await them during their day – either by car or on foot. Next to main missions like opening trails or repairing important infrastructure, their radio will keep coming to life in regular callouts and inform them about littering, broken signs, picknick tables or benches and damage to the trails – for example from fallen trees or branches following a rainstorm. While travelling through the park the rangers will also be asked for directions by hikers and provide information about landmarks and wildlife to visitors.

Campsites are of course also an essential part of every national park experience: As a ranger the player will need to visit them regularly to keep them in good order (litter will attract wildlife such as racoons – or bears!) and check on the camping permits of visitors preparing to spend the night. Protecting nature is another important aspect of a ranger's job. Using their ranger camera, players can observe and document encounters with a wide range of flora and fauna. From playful raccoons and majestic eagles to graceful deer and elusive wolves, each sighting adds a new educational entry to a growing personal wildlife lexicon. Completing entries will not only enable the player to answer questions from visitors but also add exhibition objects to the park's museum, which is located in the visitor's center near the entry. Later in the game, asking anglers for fishing permits and responding to urgent wildlife calls will also keep the ranger busy.

