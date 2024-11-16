Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Game Source Entertainment, Ratatan, Tokyo Virtual Theory

Ratatan Announced For PC & Console Release in 2025

The new rhythmic roguelike action title Ratatan will be released for PC platforms and all three major consoles sometime next year

Article Summary Ratatan, a rhythmic roguelike game, hits PC and major consoles in 2025.

Created by Patapon producer Hiroyuki Kotani, blending rhythm and side-scrolling.

Command armies using magical instruments to conquer enemies in vibrant fever mode.

Roguelike elements ensure unique adventures with random power-ups and multiplayer fun.

Indie game developer Tokyo Virtual Theory and publisher Game Source Entertainment have revealed that Ratatan will be released sometime in 2025. If you haven't seen this one yet, the game has been developed in collaboration with Hiroyuki Kotani, the producer of the 2007 PSP classic series Patapon. This should make this one feel familiar to fans as it combines rhythm and side-scroller mechanics. You'll use magical instruments to deliver different commands to the armies of Cobun, which they'll then use to attack the enemies. Enjoy the trailer and info here as we wait to learn more about a release date.

Ratatan is a rhythmic roguelike action game developed in collaboration between Hiroyuki Kotani, the producer of the renowned series Patapon, released on PSP in 2007, and Tokyo Virtual Theory (TVT). Players act as the Ratatan, using magical instruments to deliver different commands to the armies of Cobun to attack the enemies. In addition to attack and defense rhythmic sequences, there are also actions that allow the Ratatan to move freely, with unique skills for each character, further deepening the musicality of the game. Players will enter "fever mode" when they accurately follow the rhythm sequences. In fever mode, the background music changes interactively, and characters perform various actions.

Ratatan also incorporates the popular Roguelike system. In each adventure, Ratatan and its Cobun randomly receive different power-ups and rewards in every battle. Players will experience different adventures each time, with various power-ups bringing various diverse effects and increasing gameplay possibilities. With Nelnal as the game illustrator and character designer, Ratatan features richer game graphics and more characters than before. It has also added a lot of new content, including a brand-new system and mini-games for multiplayer. It will utilize TVT's own "Theory Engine" to provide a fast and stable environment for online multiplayer.

