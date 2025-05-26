Posted in: Board Games, Card Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Lilo & Stitch

Ravensburger Repromotes Several Lilo & Stitch Items For New Film

As part of the promotion for the new film, Ravensburger promoted several of their Lilo & Stitch products this week to hype the movie

Article Summary Ravensburger highlights Lilo & Stitch products to celebrate the new film's theatrical release.

Disney Lorcana TCG fans can grab a Stitch Collector's Set and a Lilo Gift Set filled with exclusive cards.

Stitch puzzle offerings include a fun 3D puzzle and two unique 1000-piece challenges for all ages.

All items are available online and at Target, featuring designs with Stitch, Scrump, and Angel.

Ravensburger recently promoted several items in their catalog as part of the promotion for the new Lilo & Stitch movie, currently in theaters. The company has had a long-standing relationship with Disney over the years, producing a ton of tabletop titles, board games, and, of course, the Lorcana TCG. So as part of the hype for the new movie, they have repromoted several items, including a couple of releases from Lorcana, and three different puzzles that they made featuring Stitch over the years. We have more details about all of them for you here, as you can pick most of these up online or by visiting a local Target to snag them from the games section.

Revaneburger's Lilo & Stitch Collection

Disney Lorcana TCG – Stitch Collector's Set

This collector's set includes a Stitch-themed portfolio, four Azurite Sea booster packs and a unique "Stitch-Alien Buccaneer" water foil promo card with a stunning water-inspired foil treatment.

Disney Lorcana TCG – Lilo Gift Set

This Disney Lorcana Gift Box includes a unique foil card featuring brand-new Lilo art and comes with an assortment of Booster Packs containing 60 cards from different Disney Lorcana TCG sets. Everything is inside an illustrated storage box to keep up to 250 sleeved cards safe.

Stitch with Ears – 3D Puzzle (72 pc.)

The mischievous and loveable Stitch comes to life in this 3D puzzle ball from Ravensburger- complete with ears! The 72-pc. puzzle uses unique plastic pieces, which slot together to build a sturdy sphere – no glue required.

Disney Stitch 1000 Pc Puzzle

The mischievous and lovable Stitch and Scrump are pictured in a field of flowers in this colorful, 1000 pc puzzle.

Disney Stitch Challenge 1000 Pc. Puzzle

Put your puzzle skills to the test with this 1000-piece Stitch Challenge puzzle from Ravensburger! This puzzle of playful Stitch antics features dozens of Stitch images as well as Scrump and Angel.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!