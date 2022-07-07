Dragon Ball Super Previews History Of Goku: Goku's Goodbye

Bandai is gearing up to release quite a few interesting Dragon Ball Super Card Game products and promotions. The latest release was the seventeenth main set Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad, which closed out the Unison Warrior Series block and focused on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It included cards recreating scenes and featuring characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. We are still a few months away from Dragon Ball Super Card Game launching the next block, the Zenkai Series block, but we will get promo cards and the exciting History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products in the meantime. Today, let's take a look at one of the cards from History of Son Goku that captures the very final moments of Dragon Ball GT.

While GT has been established as non-canon, its finale "Until We Meet Again" remains a powerful episode that many fans see as a suitable ending to Goku's story. This Unison card includes art that recreates Goku's final goodbye note to the cast, as that happened earlier in the episode, but to the audience. This scene takes place 100 years after the normal timeline following a tournament where Pan's Grandson, Goku Jr., battles Vegeta Jr. Goku is shown to be attending the tournament himself, still youthful but back in his adult form. Then, he takes to the sky, catches his Power Pole, and flies off on the Flying Nimbus. No matter what you think of GT, it's certainly a grace not captured well by this card.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game this week as we begin to show more promo cards as well as cards from the upcoming History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products for the very first time.