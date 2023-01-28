Ravensburger Reveals Marvel Villainous: Twisted Ambitions Ravensburger will add Marvel Villainous: Twisted Ambitions to the franchise, as you'll get Doctor Octopus, Titania, and Kang the Conqueror.

Ravensburger has revealed the latest addition to Marvel Villainous, as we'll be getting Twisted Ambitions added to the game this week. Like previous expansions to the game and the main version with Disney, you're getting a stand-alone expansion that can be played on its own or mixed in with the rest. This particular box will give you Doctor Octopus (as seen on the cover), Titania, and Kang the Conqueror. Those looking to get their hands on it will be able to do so on February 3rd, as the game will be available for pre-order via Target and Amazon for $30. What's more, a special edition will be exclusive to Target, which will include an exclusive "chrome" Doctor Octopus mover.

In Marvel Villainous: Twisted Ambitions, players can dominate by using sinister abilities to take on some of Marvel's mightiest Super Heroes and evil villains. To win as Doctor Octopus, players must complete five Schemes – such as defeating Spider-Man or amassing and paying Power. Those who pick Titania will need to gain Strength to become Empowered and defeat She-Hulk. Finally, Kang the Conqueror will require players to unleash Variants of Kang into other villains' decks and conquer four locations in other Villain Domains with Robot Duplicates. Players can choose from three different game modes, which range in difficulty, making it easy to adjust for skill comfortability.

"We're always looking for the most compelling villains to add new layers of interactivity into the Marvel Villainous games and these iconic Marvel villains fit the bill," said Mike Mulvihill, game development manager at Ravensburger North America. "Each of these villains pushed us to create new types of mechanics and objectives that will uniquely challenge each player. Every villain has a different focus yet fits perfectly into the shared Marvel Villainous universe."