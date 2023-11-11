Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: Ravenswatch

Ravenswatch Reveals Eighth Fighter Coming This Week

Nacon released a new trailer and details for Sun Wukong, the next fighter coming to Ravenswatch, set to drop on November 16.

Developer Passtech Games and publisher Nacon revealed the eighth fighter coming to Ravenswatch, as we got a better look at Sun Wukong. Also known as the Monkey King, they are full-on paying a bit of homage to Journey to the West, as this martial arts fighter will hit you a hundred different ways, and that's before he cracks out his bo staff. You can see him in action in the trailer below, as he will arrive in the game on November 16.

"Helping someone who used to look down on you is unbearable. Immortality was what made him so arrogant. But the loss of this power only made things worse, making him bitter and prone to the darkest emotions. Despite this, he never lost his sense of superiority. It won't be easy for you to team up with him, but making use of his unique skills will certainly increase your chances against the Nightmare hordes. Teaming up with Sun Wukong means accepting that you will be fighting on a razor's edge. The former god is very self-confident and is not afraid of danger. It is quite common to see him taking on multiple enemies all by himself."

"He uses his agility to dart from one enemy to the next as swift as the wind, and he can handle all situations thanks to his mastery of stances. With a unique parrying technique that he can reuse without a delay if the timing is mastered, Sun Wukong knows how to get out of tricky situations. Only a cold-blooded specialist can repel a deadly attack with a simple strike of the palm. If you are still not convinced by the advantages an ally like this can bring, be aware that the Monkey King is hiding his latest deceptions, and it's up to you to reveal them all. His clones and transfigurations give you the element of surprise, which is certainly an advantage when faced with what the Nightmares throw at you in Ravenswatch."

