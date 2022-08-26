Raw Fury Announces Mr. Sun's Hatbox At Gamescom 2022

Raw Fury has revealed a few announcements during Gamescom 2022, one of them being the full reveal of Mr. Sun's Hatbox. Developed by solo indie game designer Kenny Sun, the game is a stealth slapstick platformer in which you'll need to use your inner-most Solid Snake to get around intricate pixelated levels in order to get the precious hatbox back for the game's titular character. You get some roguelite mechanics and a little bit of base building in the mix as well, but the shorthand to the entire game is that its silly fun over an item that means something to only one person: its owner. No word on a release date yet, just the idea that we'll see it released on PC via Steam sometime in 2023.

Mr. Sun's Hatbox is a slapstick, roguelite platformer about getting the job done, no matter the cost. After your hat delivery goes horribly wrong, you'll need to establish a sprawling base of operations in an attempt to recover the stolen package. Upgrade your HQ, your team, and your tools so you can take on increasingly dangerous (and ridiculous) missions in pursuit of not only the hat you've lost, but as many hats as you can handle. Base, Sweet Base: Expand your HQ to upgrade your gear, heal your heroes, and display your glorious hats

