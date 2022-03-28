Raw Fury Reveals New Gameplay Trailer For Gun Jam

Raw Fury released a brand new trailer this past week showing off more of the gameplay for their upcoming rhythm shooter Gun Jam. If you haven't had a chance to check this one out, the game will essentially have you working with the beat to get around this first-person shooter and take out everything in your path. The game looks and feels super smooth, and you can see from the trailer down below, which will have your character snapping their fingers while laying waste with whatever you happen to be packing in line with the beat. And the music you're shooting up robots to isn't too shabby either. Enjoy the trailer below as we and still waiting on the team to give us a release window of any kind.

Welcome to the city where the omni-present 'Beat' means everything and music is used as a means of control. Your job is to rebel and break out of its hypnotic flow. An original, multi-genre soundtrack composed of EDM, metal and trap helps you get your firefighting groove on across a series of unique environments in the vibrant city of Mubel. While city-dwellers dance to The Speaker's ruling tune, you must rebel and break out of its hypnotic flow by force. In Gun Jam, an original, multi-genre soundtrack propels you across varied environments in the vibrant city of 'Mubel.' Carefully match your shots to the beat pattern and fight off hordes of tranced-out troopers and other enemies to survive the musical dystopia and restore freedom to the masses. A unique beat-pattern shooting mechanic

Firefights are synced to an original, multi-genre soundtrack

Adapt to different music, environments, and enemies as you progress

Campaign and arcade game modes

An immersive art style and vibrant surroundings that react to the music