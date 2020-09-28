Razer Announces A New Digital Event With RazerCon 2020

Razer has decided to get in on the online convention game by throwing their own event as they announced RazerCon 2020 today. The event will take place on October 10th, 2020, and feature a number of panels, presentations, performances, and more. All of which will be livestreamed across Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. Razer has been revealing a lot of products lately, so if there's more in the tank for the company that they've been holding onto for October, it may mean we'll be seeing some big announcements from them during the event. We have more from the announcement today for you here, including some of their programming choices.

RazerCon attendees can expect to tune-in to a variety of exciting events and activities, from exclusive reveals of new Razer products, to previews of upcoming games. Viewers will be invited to interact on stream to participate in contests and giveaways for a chance to score attractive prizes such as a brand-new Razer Blade 15, Razer and partner hardware, along with in-game items and beta keys from participating game studios. The day will conclude with an online concert featuring performances by fan-favorite EDM and metal acts. Global mixed reality keynote by Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan , hosted against the iconic Singapore skyline.

The world's first RGB lighting-reactive livestream.

Razer panels held by product managers, showcasing new and unannounced products and discussing design and technology.

Exclusive content showcases from multiple game studios such as Romero Games, Perfect World Entertainment, Paradox Interactive and technology partners such as Intel, NVIDIA, and Western Digital.

Appearances from gaming celebrities, including an audience meet and greet session with CloakZy and CourageJD , a RazerStreamer panel with PaladinAmber and many more.

Concerts by top EDM artists, and metal concert headlined by Sabaton and Herman Li of DragonForce with special guests Tosin Abasi (Animals As Leaders) & Tim Henson (Polyphia).