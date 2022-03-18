Razer Announces Its Next Environmental Conservation Initiative

Razer is celebrating a special milestone for their environmental conservation initiative while also announcing the next step in their plan. First off, the company is celebrating their their effort to using recycled materials in their own products has saved one million trees worldwide. Second, they revealed a new effort as they continue to work with Conservation International, as their next goal is to save ten million trees through their new green initiatives. They also showed off more cartoons from their Sneki Snek giving tips on how you can do your part in a fun way, harkening back to old PSAs that used to run in Saturday morning cartoons. You can read more from the announcement below.

The partnership between Razer and Conservation International is a part of the company's ten-year sustainability plan #GoGreenWithRazer, which aims to preserve nature and protect the environment. Together with the Razer community, the organizations have helped protect around 4,000 acres of forest, roughly around the size of 3,000 American football fields. The campaign leverages the fandom of Razer's sustainability mascot, Sneki Snek, to rally the community behind its tree saving efforts. What started off as a doodle by one of Razer's designers, Sneki Snek has since spawned into countless memes, has been featured in plenty of tattoos, and even got a dedicated fan page set up by the community. For every Sneki Snek merchandise sold, Razer has been donating a part of the proceeds to support Conservation International's work to protect forests globally.

"We couldn't have achieved this milestone without our passionate community," says Addie Tan, Associate Director of Business Development at Razer. "In fact, our initial goal was to save 100,000 trees but our community of gamers achieved that in a matter of weeks, and we knew that together we could accomplish so much more. Now that we've helped save one million trees, we are excited about what's coming next as we gear up for our next challenge: to save ten million trees."

"Protecting nature is one of the most important things we can do to address climate change and support biodiversity," said Sarah Cragg, Partnership and Marketing Director, Asia Pacific, at Conservation International. "Razer's effort is raising awareness of the challenges facing our planet and also providing its community a clear way to take action. We are deeply grateful for the community's response and excited to take this challenge to the next level."