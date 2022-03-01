Razer Announces New Esports Partnership With Envy/OpTic Gaming

Razer has announced a brand new esports partnership this week as they will be teaming up with both Envy Gaming and OpTic Gaming. The finer details of the deal weren't revealed, but the broad strokes to this one are that it will be a multi-year partnership that will see sponsorship across both groups and their league counterparts in specific esports leagues. Razer's brand will be on their jerseys, they'll be playing with company products, more than likely sitting in new branded gaming chairs, and more. Which Razer will benefit from in exposure on live broadcasts and in-person events where they'll have a foothold in both team's booths. As well as content integrations, sponsorship of creator-led streams, exclusive product drops, creator appearances at RazerStore locations, and more. We have quotes from all the parties involved below from today's announcement as we wait to see what the first even will be with the new branding.

"Team Razer's driving ambitions have always been around cultivating passionate communities within esports, and turning those passions into championships," said Flo Gutierrez, Global Esports Director at Razer. "We have an ownness to ourselves and to the community to constantly push the envelope, and to carry esports into its next era. Together with Envy and OpTic we're expanding to tens of millions of new fans and bringing Razer back into the forefront of North American esports where we belong."

"Bringing together innovators and industry leaders is core to what we believe will propel esports and gaming further into mainstream culture and entertainment," said Adam Rymer, CEO at Envy. "Adding a global leader of Razer's caliber across all Envy and OpTic teams and creators gives great payoff to the culture and audience cultivation we're building today and for the future."

"Our players can't wait to get their hands on the latest Razer products to keep that extra edge when competing at the highest levels," said Shay Butler, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Envy. "This partnership is a great way to kick off our 2022 competitive seasons and beyond."