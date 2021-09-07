Razer Announces New Line Of Halo Infinite Peripherals

Razer has revealed their brand new line of products designed for Halo Infinite as they prepare for the game to drop later this year. As you can see from the images below, we're getting a whole line of items as they will be releasing specialized versions of the Kaira Pro for Xbox, BlackWidow V3, DeathAdder V2, and the Goliathus Extended Chroma. Those of you looking to get your hands on it will be able to pre-order the Razer Halo Infinite products right now at GameStop and from Razer's website starting September 27th. If you're just looking to purchase day-of, you'll need to wait a bit longer as the new gear will be available on October 21st, 2021. We have a few more details about prices and the release of the new line for you below.

The Halo franchise has long been synonymous with incredibly immersive gameplay, epic storytelling, and pulse pounding multiplayer competition, with Halo Infinite looking to carry on that tradition across both PC and Xbox X|S consoles. Razer has honed decades of competitive excellence into the DNA of our products, and through this partnership we're providing Halo fans the best gear and immersive experience to enjoy Halo Infinite across all platforms. All designs for the Razer Halo Infinite product line are modeled after the image of the iconic Mjolnir Powered Assault Armor worn by the Master Chief, and come bundled with exclusive Halo Infinite bonus in-game content. Kaira Pro wireless headset for Xbox – Halo Infinite Edition ($169.99 USD) Includes Deathly Poison Armor Coating

BlackWidow V3 keyboard – Halo Infinite Edition ($179.99 USD) Includes Deathly Poison Weapon Coating

DeathAdder V2 mouse – Halo Infinite Edition ($79.99 USD) Includes Fangs Emblem

Goliathus Extended Chroma Mouse Mat – Halo Infinite Edition ($79.99 USD) Includes 5 Challenge Swaps

