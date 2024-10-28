Posted in: Games, Jackbox Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Fakin' It.

Jackbox Games Announces Two Physical Versions of Fakin' It

Jackbox Games have announed two new tabletop titles on the way, as they're making two different versions of the game Fakin' It

Jackbox Games announced two new tabletop games will be coming out soon, as they are making two different versions of their popular game Fakin' It. The team is making a primary version of the game, as well as an adult version that feels more like an addition to the first called Fakin' It: All Night Long. The main game will run you $20, while the adult version will be an extra $10, with both of them being Amazon exclusives going on sale on November 1, 2024. We have more details for you below.

Fakin' It

Watch your friends try to bluff their way out of trouble in the Fakin' It card game… coming to Amazon on November 1, 2024. Fans of this hit social deduction party game from Jackbox Games can now play Fakin' It offline with our first-ever IRL board game. Want to turn it up a notch? No problem. Players 17+ will also be able to play a spicy version of this card game with a simultaneous release of the Fakin' All Night Long card game. A card with a task written on it will be passed around the group for each player to read using special secret wallets. But watch out! One player's secret wallet won't reveal what the card says, so they gotta fake it in order to make it to the next round and score points!

Hands of Truth : Players must either raise their hand up or keep their hand down.

: Players must either raise their hand up or keep their hand down. Number Pressure: Raise a certain number of fingers between 1 and 10.

Raise a certain number of fingers between 1 and 10. You Gotta Point: Point at another player or even yourself.

Point at another player or even yourself. Face Value: Make a facial expression.

Make a facial expression. Text You Up: Each player must answer the question on their card out loud, truthfully.

Be a master of deception when you're called out as the Faker, and a keen sleuth to uncover who among your friends is faking it!

