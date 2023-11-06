Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Razer, Video Games | Tagged: Gillette Gaming

Razer & Gillette Gaming Release New Limited-Edition Razor

After being teased a few months ago, Razer and Gillette Gaming have finally released their limited-edition razor, only round at Target.

In a new partnership that just makes too much sense not to do, Razer has partnered up with Gillette Gaming to release a new limited-edition razor. The new blade was actually revealed clear back in August, as the two companies decided to capitalize on an April Fool's Joke that a lot of people thought might actually be a good idea. At that time, they globally launched it for people to snag anywhere they wished. Now, they have brought it back for a special limited release for you to get again this week. However, you can only get it at Target as an exclusive to their chain. We have more info on the razor and more on the partnership below.

"The GilletteLabs Razer Limited Edition products feature colorways true to each brand; the GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar classic neon green and Razer's iconic triple-headed snake logo and acid green trademark. To further level up the gaming and grooming experience, Razer is including an exciting Razer Silver promotion with the purchase of the razor."

Each pack of Razer 1-up razors comes with an enticing offer of 3,000 Razer Silver. In addition, five lucky winners will have the opportunity to pocket $100 worth of Razer Gold.

Customers opting for the Razer 2ct razors can expect even more rewards. With a generous 6,000 Razer Silver included in each pack, the excitement brings shaving and gaming to the next level. Just like with Razer 1-up, five winners will be selected to receive $100 worth of Razer Gold.

"Gillette and Razer have long had an admiration for each other — occupying the same spaces in gaming, coming together at events through the years, and discussing the idea of collaborating to provide the gaming community with something they would want and use. The two brands meet at the intersection of design, innovation, and cutting-edge technology to unveil this exclusive razor to level up the shaving and gaming experience. This limited-edition razor isn't just about style; it's about substance. The GilletteLabs Razer Limited Edition incorporates GilletteLabs' Exfoliating Bar technology, ensuring effortless shaving in a single stroke. True to the essence of both brands, the razor showcases GilletteLabs' classic neon green with Razer's iconic acid green colorways. Gillette and Razer come together under the platform of "Feel Sharp, Play Sharp," – highlighting the ethos of when you feel sharp, you play sharp, whether it be gaming or in life."

