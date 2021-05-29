Razer, Intellivision, & Indie Devs Join E3 2021 Lineup

The Entertainment Software Association revealed this week more companies who have joined the E3 2021 lineup, which includes Razer and Intellivision. The organizers didn't really say much about the additions. In fact, the entire press release (which we have for you below to read) basically just rolls off who is involved and nothing else. It's really weird that the event isn't even hyping up the fact that they got them to be a part of the show instead of doing their own thing this year.

Razer, Intellivision, Yooreka Studio, Tastemakers (makers of Arcade1UP), NetEase, 24 Entertainment, Norton Gaming, GuliKit and SK Telecom join an already impressive list of partners participating in E3, whether it's in the four-day long live broadcast, being included in the official E3 portal and app, or both. Indie developers Burgos Games, Dreamteck, Ghost Street Games, Hooded Horse, The Sixth Hammer and New Blood Interactive are also confirmed to participate. Previously confirmed E3 partners include Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games, Square Enix, SEGA, Bandai Namco Entertainment, XSEED Games / Marvelous USA, Inc., Gearbox Entertainment, Freedom Games, Devious Eye Entertainment, Turtle Beach, Verizon and Binge.com, among others.

Aside from these little announcements the company has been making on the side, there really hasn't been a major ramp-up to E3 2021 like there have been previous versions in the past. Maybe it's because they're looking to keep a lot of things under guard until they're revealed during the livestream. Maybe it's because there is no physical event so they don't feel the need to put in the same amount of effort they would if they were in the Los Angeles Convention Center. Whatever the reason may be, the hype has been lackluster, and if E3 wants to show they're still a dominant force when it comes to being a part of the gaming industry, they gotta start pushing things to 11 in the next few days.