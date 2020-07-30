Razer Launches A New Esports Gaming Headset With The Blackshark V2

Razer has just been rolling out the products lately, the latest being a brand new esports gaming headset in the Blackshark V2. The new headset features patented TriForce 50mm drivers and a HyperClear Cardioid Mic with advanced passive noise cancellation. Which makes it ideal for gaming with a team and making sure you both broadcast and receive the clearest audio possible. What's more, on August 6th, the company will also debut custom THX Game Profiles for 18 different esports titles with the intention to have them designed to optimize sound quality and immersion. You can buy it for $100 on their website and through specific retailers, while the BlackShark V2 X (and entry-level version) is also out for only $60. Here's some additional details on it from the designers.

In esports, clarity of sound and communications is everything. Being able to hear the slightest audio cue and communicate clearly with teammates makes the difference between the glory of the win or being a footnote on the tournament roster. For the Razer BlackShark V2, Razer has developed an entirely new 50mm audio driver which, coupled with a new custom-tuned microphone and superior passive noise cancelling earcups, creates the ultimate triple threat in esports – clear sounds, clear communication, and minimal external noise – a deadly audio trinity. The Razer BlackShark V2 is equipped with an all-new, patented 50mm driver, the Razer TriForce Titanium. Using titanium-coated diaphragms, in a cutting-edge, proprietary design, the TriForce Titanium drivers separate the audio frequencies and allow for the individual tuning of the high, mid and low ranges, resulting in clearer trebles, a rich midrange and powerful bass. The TriForce Drivers are complemented by THX Spatial Audio – an advanced positional audio solution for pinpoint accuracy and lifelike, immersive in-game sound that is compatible with stereo, 5.1 and 7.1 sources. The advanced THX spatial algorithms and world modelling technology, combined with unprecedented user-customization options, deliver a 360-degree soundscape tuned to each player's ears. THX Spatial Audio makes locating enemies, avoiding whizzing bullets, and detecting nearby threats easy and natural, giving gamers and esports athletes the infamous Razer 'unfair advantage'.