Razer Launches New Entry-Level Keyboard In The Cynosa V2

Razer made a new announcement this past week with a brand new membrane gaming keyboard to hit the market with the Cynosa V2. A brand new version of the original, this one features individually backlit keys, customizable profiles, and a roster of Chroma-integrated titles. Those include games such as Fortnite, Overwatch, and Warframe. This version of the keyboard is being marketed as being the essential RGB gaming keyboard for new gamers looking for a customizable experience. So basically, if you're looking to get into gaming and want one that will light up and do the job well, this is the one for you. This version also features dedicated media keys and several new cable routing options for added convenience, which ones in handy for those not used to doing it. You can read more about the new keyboard below with some official information from the company, as it is officially on the market for $60 on their website and through authorized retailers.

