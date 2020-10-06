Razer Launches New Line Of Blackwidow V3 Gaming Keyboards

Razer unveiled their latest addition to their gaming keyboard line as they have released the Blackwidow V3 Gaming Keyboards. The company has released a regular version and a Tenkeyless version, the latter which you can see here, in black and in their new Quartz color scheme. Fully programmable with custom lighting and interchangeable keys, this is basically meant to be the best version of the entire line to date. You can buy the regular version for $140 or the Tenkeyless for $100 on their website or through select retailers. We got more info on it for you below.

At the heart of the new BlackWidow V3 are the Razer Mechanical Switches, available with either the precise, audible, and clicky actuation of the Razer Green Mechanical Switches, or with the smooth, silent, and linear feel of the Razer Yellow Mechanical Switches, which now have silicon sound dampeners for an even quieter experience. With extra sidewalls for better switch stability, the Razer Mechanical Switches are extremely durable and reliable for up to 80 million keystrokes.

New to the BlackWidow V3 is the new Multi-function Digital Roller. The roller, along with the media key-set, can be used for volume controls, play, pause, and track skipping, or reprogrammed through Razer Synapse 3 for virtually any function, like page scrolling or lighting controls – the choice is entirely with the user. The BlackWidow V3 now has an improved aluminum chassis, with built-in cable routing options. With the frame giving superior rigidity and stability even in intense gaming sessions, the hidden cable channels allow for easy cable routing, helping to keep the desktop tidy and free of tangles.

The BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless retains many of the features of the full-sized BlackWidow V3, but in a smaller form factor, ideal for gamers who prefer a more minimalist set-up or need a portable keyboard when traveling to tournaments. Enjoying many of the upgrades found on the full-sized BlackWidow V3, the BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless is available with either Razer Green Mechanical Switches or Razer Yellow Mechanical Switches, and features the same built-in cable routing options within the chassis design.