Razer Releases Major Update For Viper Mini Signature Edition Razer has released a new update for their Viper Mini Signature Edition, adding some improvements for gamers who want an edge.

Razer unveiled an update for its Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition this week, as they are helping owners of the unique gaming mouse get a little bit of an edge again. This particular update will give you the ability to have an enhancement to the firmware that will give you true 8000 Hz wireless polling rates, at 0.125 ms polling intervals. Essentially making it the first Razer-branded product to offer this kind of feature and put you a step ahead of anyone else owning either their own or anyone else's tech. It's a nice surprise to see them update the mouse beyond just a simple patch. You can download the all-new firmware update from the company's website to enable true 8000 Hz wireless polling rates, as we have more details on it below.

"Throughout the past year, Razer has persistently introduced industry-leading innovations that have solidified its role as the leading gaming brand worldwide. Introducing features such as the Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor, boasting 99.8% resolution accuracy—the most accurate sensor to date—and pushing the limits to 90 million clicks with Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3. Combining these state-of-the-art technologies, the Viper Mini Signature Edition remains the premier top-tier mouse in the market."

"Razer's HyperPolling Wireless technology provides unparalleled accuracy and responsiveness, making it the ultimate tool for competitive gamers. The dongle's sleek design connects effortlessly to PCs via Type C and features a customizable LED light. Gamers can also adjust the polling rate using Razer Synapse on PC, selecting from 125 Hz to the groundbreaking 8000 Hz rate. This versatility allows players to optimize performance based on their game's requirements, tailoring the polling rate for individual titles in their library. Owners of the mouse can experience this revolutionary update starting April 24, 2023, redefining the standards for gaming mice and further reinforcing Razer's position as the ultimate choice for gamers worldwide."