Razer Reveals New Arcade Controller With The Razer Kitsune Razer is moving beyond the control stick to give you an all-button optical arcade controller which they are calling the Razer Kitsune.

Razer has a brand new item for players who love to use fighting sticks for fighting games, with the reveal of the Razer Kitsune. Just in time for the launch of Street Fighter 6, players now have the option to move beyond the stick with this all-button optical arcade controller, designed specifically for the PS5 and PC. The company is basically looking to redefine how you experience fighting games when using an arcade-style controller. They have created the standard anodized aluminum black version for you, which you see below, as well as two special designs for Street Fighter 6 featuring Cammy and Chun-Li. All three will launch this Fall, but a price point has yet to be determined.

"The Razer Kitsune isn't your traditional fight stick. It's an evolved, ultra-precise arcade controller with a precise quad movement button layout perfect for eliminating input errors and executing optimal commands. Say goodbye to joystick mishaps and hello to clean, crisp play! This quad-button layout is the up-and-coming competitive edge for the pro-fighting game player. What's under the hood you may ask? We'll have much more to share when we officially unveil, but as a preview, we've packed the Kitsune with our state-of-the-art Razer Low-profile Linear Optical Switches. With a shorter actuation height and lightning-fast response, you'll have the speed and precision you need to maximize your combos and control the neutral. Out with the traditional push buttons on standard fight sticks; we are here to share our long history of keyboard technology with the fighting game community."

"Crucially, the Razer Kitsune was developed in close collaboration with Capcom, ensuring it not only meets but exceeds the needs of professional-level play. Abiding by all Capcom Pro Tour standards, the Kitsune's design carefully adheres to regulations, including compliance with the latest simultaneous opposite cardinal directional input rules. This adherence solidifies the Kitsune's place in tournament legality, ready to be picked up and played at the highest level of competitive fighting games. From the traveling pro player to the frequent at their local tournament we want the Razer Kitsune to be the perfect portable companion. It's slim and portable with a form factor that ensures easy storage and setup; its leverless design fits comfortably in your backpack, and its detachable USB Type C cable eliminates the hassle of constant coiling or uncoiling."

