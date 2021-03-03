Razer Reveals The Inaugural Razer DevCon 2021

Razer announced that they will be launching a brand new online convention this year with the formation of Razer DevCon 2021. The inaugural event will be taking place on May 7th, 2021, starting at 10AM PT on the official Razer Twitch channel. The event will aim to gives developers of all kinds to gain insight into how to integrate Razer's gear and software into the development of their own products. Whether or not that means there will be any reveals during the event is yet to be seen, but as you can see from part of the info we have below, there will be a few key points of interest for gamers to check out that may impact audio, esports, and other areas of interest. Registration is now open on their website for all PC, Console, and Mobile gaming eco-system developers.

Razer DevCon consists of a series of technology-focused panels packed with over four hours of thought-provoking discussion led by industry veterans from various Razer teams along with support from leading industry partners such as Activision Blizzard, and Renaud Ostrowski, Audio Artist at Vibe Avenue Studios, and Frank Rosay, Game Producer at iLLOGIKA. Developers are encouraged to register in advance in order to receive access to Razer's internal team of developers and engineers that will help provide support and insight into utilizing Razer technologies such as Razer Chroma, Razer Gold and THX Spatial to create a unique gaming experience. Interested members of the gaming community are also welcome to tune in and gain unique insight into the future of the rapidly changing gaming industry. Panels will cover: Razer Chroma – developers will learn to build an immersive game lighting experience with Razer's open SDK; from designing lighting effects for games, to implementing it on websites, streaming and cloud platforms.

Razer Gold – developers will learn about enabling the Razer Gold payment gateway to monetize their games and apps, as well as how to engage and reward users through Razer Silver.

THX Spatial Audio – developers will learn to implement THX Spatial audio along with tips and tricks to ensure fully immersive and true-to-life sound replication in game.