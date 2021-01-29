Razer Reveals Their Fastest Gaming Mouse With The Viper 8KHz

Razer revealed a brand new mouse today which they're touting as the world's fastest gaming mouse in the Viper 8KHz. We have full details on the mouse below but the shorthand to this one is that it is the only esports gaming mouse with a true 8000Hz Polling rate by using the company's new HyperPolling Technology for a faster click latency. All of which is designed to improve speed and responsiveness by utilizing a high-speed USB microcontroller that surpasses the standard 1000hz with a true polling rate of 8000Hz. Essentially getting eight times more data each second at 1/8th of a millisecond. That's mighty quick and will have a lot of people taking it a part to see if they can duplicate it. You can buy the mouse right now for $80 through their website and select retailers.

Razer HyperPolling Technology surpasses the industry-standard 1000Hz polling rate with a true 8000Hz polling rate for performance at the speed of thought, ushering in a new era of gaming responsiveness, speed, and reliability. Currently, most top gaming mice support polling rates of up to 1000Hz, and whilst manufacturers have focused on making mice more accurate and responsive, little consideration has been given to the frequency with which click and positional data is transmitted to the PC. With faster PCs and higher refresh rate monitors, higher polling rates can eliminate annoying micro-stutters, significantly improving gameplay performance when a fraction of a second can be the difference between winning or losing.

The Viper 8KHz is the first Razer peripheral to feature Razer HyperPolling Technology, marrying 3 key innovations in one device to create the world's fastest competitive gaming mouse. The 2nd-gen Razer Optical Mouse Switches and Razer Focus+ Optical Sensor, combined with Razer HyperPolling Technology, deliver a gaming mouse with unparalleled speed, precision, and responsiveness. The 2nd-gen Razer Optical Mouse Switches have been improved with greater tactile feedback, making each click feel and sound more satisfying than before. Eliminating the need for debounce delay used in traditional mechanical switches, this lightning-fast actuation is complemented by HyperPolling Technology to provide the lowest input latency, helping gamers achieve those pro-levels of reaction times. Ultra-fast and durable, the 2nd-gen Razer Optical Mouse Switches are built to last for 70 million clicks.

This groundbreaking performance and technology is packed into a solid, ambidextrous chassis, weighing just 71 grams. The Viper 8KHz is fitted with 100% PTFE mouse feet for smoother glides, and features Razer's snag-free SpeedFlex Cable to ensure minimal drag for fluid swipes. Through Razer Synapse 3, gamers can rebind the eight programmable buttons, assign macros or secondary functions, and save all profile configurations to the Viper 8KHz's advanced on-board memory. With storage for up to five on-board memory profiles, users enjoy instant access to their personal settings wherever they are.